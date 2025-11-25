"He's going to mess up again:" Love Island Australia's Yana cries as she discovers Kye is with a bombshell in Hotel Amor

As soon as Yana learns that Kye has been taken to Hotel Amor with a new Bombshell, her reaction is immediate and emotional in the latest episode of Love Island Australia.
As soon as the boys return without Kye, she panics, shouting, “Where is my man?!”
Moments later, when Mick explains what happened during the boys’ outing, telling that host Sophie Monk introduced two new girls, adding:
So Sophie goes, "Gentlemen, introducing you to two lovely ladies." Jade and Emma. A couple of Kiwis. Two Kiwis dressed in red. One blonde, one bobcat brunette.
Hearing that Kye was one of the boys chosen leaves Yana overwhelmed. She breaks down and says, “I’m literally about to have a heart attack.”
For Yana, the news hits even harder because of the boundary-setting conversation she and Kye had earlier in the day. She told him calmly, “I will be 100 percent trusting you,” and added that he should feel free to get to know new girls, but with one request:
“If you could just not do anything before letting me know… don’t just go kiss her. I don't care if you want to, but just like keep me in the loop.” Kye appeared to agree, responding, “I will obviously let you know if I do want to pursue someone… I think that’s fair.”
After that conversation, Yana felt reassured, saying she was “actually excited for him to have fun” and “felt very relaxed after that chat.”
However, back at the villa, that trust collapsed. As the boys explain that keys were handed out and that Kye left with Bombshell Emma, Yana cries in front of the girls.
Gabby is equally shaken as she discovers that Jotham is at the hotel with another bombshell, Jaide. Mia reassures Yana and Gabby, saying that this is just a test and if the boys mess up, then they are failing it.
While Yana is breaking down in the Villa, Kye is at Hotel Amor admitting to Emma, “I do need a bit of a test.” He acknowledges that Yana “will definitely be upset” if anything happens, yet continues to explore the connection. He further tells Emma with a smile, later kissing her,
I'm scared for what's going to happen tonight.
Love Island Australia season 7 episodes stream from Monday to Thursday only on 9Now.
