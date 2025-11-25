"He's going to mess up again:" Love Island Australia's Yana cries as she discovers Kye is with a bombshell in Hotel Amor

Yana from Love Island Australia (Image via YouTube official handle)

Love Island Australia season 7's latest episode saw two bombshells, Jaide and Emma, entering the villa. After speed dating all six boys, they both chose Jotham and Kye to spend the night together in Hotel Amore, away from the villa.

When the connections of both men got to know about the big update, it was a big shocker, especially for Yana, who had talked to Kye beforehand only to draw boundaries and avoid kissing the bombshells while she told him that she trusts him completely.

As she discovered the devastating news, Yana broke down, saying:

"I'm f--ked," says Yana before she breaks down, adding: "He's going to mess up again."

Also, Kye was Yana's ex, who later connected with her best friend, Lacey, which led to rifts in their friendship. Yana gave another chance to Kye in an earlier episode of Love Island Australia by saving him over Cooper to build a connection.

Here's what happened on the latest episode of Love Island Australia