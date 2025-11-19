"Sadly I’m not joking" – Love Island Australia’s Lexy Thornberry shares emotional update as she announces her cancer diagnosis at 24

Love Island Australia’s Lexy Thornberry (Image via Instagram/@lexythornberry)

Love Island Australia contestant Lexy Thornberry has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 24. In an Instagram post shared on November 17, 2025, Thornberry told her followers,

"I am 24 years old, and I have been diagnosed with cancer. No, sadly I’m not joking."

She explained that she had "always been a healthy person" and had recently been informed that she has head and neck cancer.

Thornberry confirmed she would undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment and asked for privacy during this period, explaining that she was "starting treatment" and requested that people respect her privacy during this extremely difficult time.

Love Island Australia’s Lexy Thornberry shares head and neck cancer diagnosis at age 24

Public announcement and social media update

Thornberry posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram to document her experience after receiving her diagnosis. She included a photo of herself on a bed, looking emotional, and a clip joking about rigging a game of poker while wearing a yellow outfit. She explained that "a couple of days" after the X-ray, she was diagnosed with head & neck cancer. The reality star also highlighted her athletic background, saying,

"I have always been a healthy person, and was an athlete my entire life. I’m a Pilates instructor and I teach people how to live healthy lives 🌱 There’s nothing I did wrong and nothing that could have prevented it. It’s just the luck of the draw."

Thornberry put her stamp of approval on the treatment by making a strong declaration of her will to live with her fiancé, the fighter David Nyika. She pointed out that her main goal was to combat the illness. At the same time, she extended her request for privacy to her social media followers, saying that this was the only information she was ready to disclose and asking everyone to keep their "questions to themselves."

Treatment and preparations

The Instagram post included updates about Thornberry’s upcoming treatment. In one video, she explained that she was not allowed to use a cold cap, describing it as a device that uses cold to constrict the blood vessels in the scalp, which can sometimes help patients retain more hair during chemotherapy. The term "cold cap" refers to this specialized treatment device. Other clips showed Thornberry receiving treatment with tubes inserted and participating in light activities with Nyika, including dancing together.

Thornberry also shared a video highlighting her appreciation for her hair prior to starting chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

In another post, she showed Nyika holding sunflowers while in a waiting room. Thornberry wrote,

"The day I was diagnosed I made Dave swear that he would continue to fight and that this will not take over our lives together."

She included footage of Nyika preparing for a fight on December 13, explaining that he would be "fighting" for her while she supported him, describing the night as memorable.

Personal goals and future plans

Thornberry concluded her series of updates with a post that included a mirror selfie featuring a sticky note. The note read,

"I will beat cancer in 2026 [and] get married to Dave," indicating her plans for both health and personal milestones in the coming year.

In past entries, she kept on narrating her therapy without giving much of her personal opinion apart from the facts about her situation.

Thornberry has given us a close-up view of her cancer-related events through her Instagram posts: diagnosis, therapy, and even personal vows, pointing to her readiness to live fully and marry soon without interpretations or subjective comments.

