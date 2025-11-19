Rental Family: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Brendan Fraser in Rental Family (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Searchlight Pictures)

Brendan Fraser returns to the big screen in Rental Family, a comedy-drama set for U.S. theatres on Friday, November 21, 2025. Showtimes start around noon in major chains like AMC and Regal, with tickets available now on Fandango or theatre apps.

Directed by Japanese filmmaker Hikari in her English language debut, the movie was co-written by her and Stephen Blahut. It draws from real-life Tokyo services where people hire actors to play family roles, easing loneliness amid Japan's aging society.

The plot tracks Phillip Vandarploeug, Fraser's character, a struggling American actor in Tokyo. Broke and isolated, he joins a rental family agency run by Shinji, played by Takehiro Hira from Shōgun. Phillip takes gigs as a stand-in relative for clients facing family gaps.

Mari Yamamoto (Monarch) is Aiko, the agency's caring coordinator. Shannon Mahina Gorman plays Mia Kawasaki. Akira Emoto, a Japanese veteran, is Kikuo.

At 110 minutes and rated PG-13 for language and thematic content, the film alternates between laughs and pathos. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, earning 96% on Rotten Tomatoes from early reviews. It was also screened in Australia at the Adelaide Film Festival and at the Rome Film Festival in the Grand Public section.

Fraser, post-The Whale Oscar, brings his everyman charm to a role about faking bonds until they stick. Shot in Tokyo with a bilingual team, it's a U.S.-Japan co-production by Searchlight Pictures.

Rental Family: Plot and expectations

Phillip starts with simple jobs, like posing as a cheerful uncle at a kid's party or a proud dad at a graduation. Clients include stressed salarymen avoiding parental nagging and widows missing spouses at holidays.

His over-the-top American flair amuses and annoys, leading to gaffes like loud cheers at quiet funerals. But as gigs pile up, Phillip bonds for real- with Mia over arcade games and with Kikuo sharing old scripts, pushing him to question his own rootless life.

The Searchlight trailer runs for two minutes and opens with agency ads, featuring Fraser in staged photos, accompanied by a voiceover touting "custom comfort on demand." It cuts to him botching a tea ceremony, nailing a barbecue pep talk, and cracking up during a client karaoke fail. Subtle hints of tension show in late-night agency talks with Aiko.

The score combines jaunty ukulele with soft piano, signaling the shift from farce to feeling. No spoilers, but it builds intrigue around one client's big ask that tests Phillip's limits.

Viewers can look forward to a grounded dramedy, not a tearjerker. Hikari keeps it light, using cultural bumps for humour without stereotypes. Fraser shines in quiet scenes, like teaching Mia bad jokes, echoing his comeback story. Early buzz calls it a crowd-pleaser with potential for awards, perfect for fans of Lost in Translation vibes but with a more heartfelt approach.

Production notes: Real roots in Tokyo

Hikari got the idea from Japan's actual rental services, which she researched during her doctoral work. She teamed with Blahut to balance U.S. energy with Japanese restraint in the script. The budget hit $12 million, with filming scheduled for spring 2025 across various Tokyo spots, from the neon-lit Shibuya to empty parks.

Fraser joined after the festival talks, adding improv from his theatre days. The cast bonded over language drills, with Hira coaching Fraser's Japanese lines.

Searchlight Pictures has greenlit it for its timely hook on isolation in the post-pandemic era. Editing wrapped up quickly, emphasizing natural performances over effects. The movie boasts efficient storytelling, as critics note its authenticity, and huge credit goes to the local crew's input on customs, such as omotenashi hospitality.

Watch Rental Family starting November 21, 2025, in theatres nationwide via Searchlight Pictures.

No streaming date yet. Expect Disney+ release by mid-2026. International dates are scheduled to roll out in December 2025 for Europe and Asia.

