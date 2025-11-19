NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6 recap: Team races against a deadly Ebola outbreak, uncovers DARPA secrets and quarantines key members

Mackey (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Sydney season 3, episode 6, “Sucker Punch” aired on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The episode showed the team facing a dangerous situation involving a U.S. Navy scientist in Sydney. Fans watched as the team worked to solve a tense and challenging case.

In “Sucker Punch”, the NCIS team dealt with Australia’s first Ebola case. The investigation became more difficult when a secret military research agency got involved. Things got worse when patient zero was found to be a U.S. Navy scientist and two team members were exposed. The team had to act fast to stop the virus from spreading.

The episode also explored the world of bioweapons. NCIS discovered a DARPA project that had gone wrong. The virus was chemically engineered and mosquitoes were genetically modified. The team raced against time to prevent a crisis. Meanwhile, Doc and Blue faced the risk of infection, adding personal danger to the mission and keeping viewers on edge.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6: The deadly virus case

In episode 6, “Sucker Punch,” NCIS: Sydney focused on the mysterious death of the U.S. Navy scientist Alan Bridges, who studied insects. He was found dead in Sydney and at first it looked like an accident. But Doc Roy soon discovered signs of a deadly infection. Alan’s research hid a darker secret: a chemically engineered Ebola virus that could kill in hours.

The team learned that Alan’s infection was not an accident. He may have been targeted because of his work on a top-secret DARPA project. NCIS called local authorities and the Australian CDC to contain any exposure. Doc and Blue were quarantined after coming into contact with Alan, showing the personal danger they faced.

As the investigation continued, the team discovered evidence that the virus was intended for bioterrorism use. The project had modified mosquitoes with microchips to deliver the virus to specific targets. The episode showed the dangers of advanced military research falling into the wrong hands. NCIS worked quickly to stop a possible outbreak and bring those responsible to justice.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6: Uncovering Project 212

“Sucker Punch” revealed the full story of Project 212, a DARPA experiment that went wrong. Alan Bridges and his team had been working on genetically modified mosquitoes with microchips. The plan was to use them as weapons to spread a fast-acting Ebola virus. The project was secret and the Australian government did not know about it.

NCIS discovered that some scientists were unaware of the true purpose of Project 212. However, the project manager, Harry, used the research for personal gain. The episode showed the ethical challenges of secret military experiments and the responsibility of scientists. The team also learned that DARPA had planned the virus release to happen while Alan was at a conference.

During the biohazard crisis, the episode mixed tense scientific discoveries with fast-paced action. Blue worked from quarantine, analyzing files and finding important information about the project. The story demonstrated the need for skill and courage to overcome dangerous threats. This made “Sucker Punch” one of the most exciting episodes of NCIS: Sydney.

Other highlights of NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6

Besides the Ebola investigation, Episode 6 gave more focus to the characters. Doc Roy’s first mistake in diagnosing Alan showed his dedication but also his impatience under pressure. Blue worked hard while in quarantine, showing how important she was to the team. She ensured that critical information was shared, even when she was at risk.

The episode also had lighter moments. Mackey solved Trigger’s puzzle box, which was more about the journey than the result. This added a human touch during the tense biohazard case. Local police and the Australian CDC also played important roles, demonstrating the need for teamwork in handling the outbreak.

Ultimately, the episode delved into the moral implications of DARPA’s covert experiments. It made viewers think about the responsibility of scientists as the consequences of Project 212 would affect future episodes.

Fans can watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 on CBS and Paramount+.