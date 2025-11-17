NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS: Sydney (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6, “Sucker Punch,” airs Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The episode brings one of the biggest threats of the season as the team faces Australia’s first possible Ebola case. They must find patient zero fast while a secret military research group and a sudden biohazard scare make the situation even more dangerous.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 has already delivered major twists. The team faced personal challenges and international dangers, and Blue’s future with NCIS created tension for everyone. JD tried to help her without breaking the rules, while Mackey worked quietly to protect herself from powerful enemies connected to the Ghost file.

Earlier in the season, the team handled cases involving fake evidence, hidden spies and dangerous betrayals. Each discovery raised the pressure. Blue helped the team even before she officially returned, and tensions grew as threats closed in. With all of this building, the team prepared for another major mission.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6 airs on Tuesday

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6 airs on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The show keeps its usual Tuesday night slot and continues to deliver big cases and important character moments. Episode 6, “Sucker Punch,” brings the team up against a deadly virus and a secretive research group that makes the investigation even harder.

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6

Viewers in the U.S. can watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6 live on CBS. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+. If you have Paramount+ Premium, you can watch the episode on the same day it airs. In Canada, the show airs on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, new episodes air on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6

Episode 6 puts the team in a crisis they have never faced before. A U.S. Navy scientist may be patient zero for Ebola, and the team must move fast to find out how the infection started. Mackey and JD follow clues that lead them to a lab connected to secret military research, hinting at a bigger and more dangerous plot. DeShawn and Evie also make a troubling discovery that may link directly to the outbreak.

Things get even worse when the promo shows a biohazard alarm and forced isolation, suggesting Blue and Doc may be in serious danger. The secret research group involved might also connect to the threat Mackey has been dealing with this season, including the mysterious kill list.

With the virus spreading and hidden enemies working against them, “Sucker Punch” is set to be one of the most intense and important episodes of the season.

A brief recap of episode 5 before NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6 arrives

Episode 5, “Black Is White,” began with the shocking death of U.S. Navy attaché Felix Ebrahimi, who was found with a pawn-shaped USB in his throat. The case led the team to an international chess tournament, a dangerous foreign regime, and a spy network pretending to be refugees.

Blue stepped in to help decode the files and uncovered the truth that Ali Azad and his daughter Rana were in serious danger.

The team learned Felix was killed for trying to protect information about a murdered woman and a major leak involving foreign spies. Hassan Saberi, who pretended to be a dissident but still served his government, carried out the attacks and kidnappings.

NCIS saved Ali in a tense rescue and secured Rana’s safety through a risky trade. In the end, Blue rejoined the team after JD quietly helped her, and Mackey kept the Ghost file as protection, setting up even bigger stakes for episode 6.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 3 on CBS and Paramount Plus

