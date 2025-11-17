Dancing with the Stars' Jordan Chiles breaks down how she balances school, gymnastics, and the spotlight

Jordan Chiles (Image via Getty)

Jordan Chiles is going through a super hectic season.

Besides being a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, she’s also training in gymnastics, plus taking college courses at the same time.

She shared a subtle hint about her busy schedule through Instagram, and her fans got a glimpse of her packed days.

In the story that Jordan posted, she was seen resting on a couch after attending gymnastics training.

She was accompanied by two mobile devices; one was showing her dancing practice video while the other was streaming her online class.

She remarked that this is the way things are with her now.

She is watching her dancing film, listening to the lecture, and afterwards going for a long rehearsal with her partner, Ezra Sosa.

Jordan is in her last year at UCLA, and her major is African American studies.

She said that people ask her how she handles everything.

She confessed that she couldn’t provide a definite answer but loves performing the activities that she is doing.

She also expressed her gratitude for every opportunity that comes her way.

Moreover, she hinted that she and Ezra are preparing something new for the next episode.

The audience is really in for a treat with what they will present on the stage.

Jordan just continues to move up in the game.

The show recently celebrated its “20th Birthday Party” episode.

One pair was sent home, but Jordan and Ezra stayed safe.

Jordan said she grew up watching it, and being on the show is a dream.

She said Ezra has been an amazing partner.

With the finals coming soon, many people think Jordan has a real shot at the Mirrorball Trophy.

Her focus and energy have made her one of the strongest dancers this season.

Jordan’s DWTS journey and life update as the season moves ahead







Jordan has been doing well on the show, and she gets better each week.

Her dances with Ezra have been strong and full of energy.

Ezra supports her, and Jordan matches his pace; their teamwork has made them a fan favorite.

Outside the show, Jordan continues her gymnastics training.

She represented the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the Tokyo Olympics.

She maintains a positive attitude and trains, practices, and studies daily like others.

The current competition consists of several famous participants.

To name a few, Robert Irwin partnered with Witney Carson, Alix Earle with Val Chmerkovskiy, Whitney Leavitt with Mark Ballas, Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten, and Dylan Efron with Daniella Karagach.

The stage becomes more and more challenging with every elimination of the contestants from the show.

The element of surprise gets bigger each week.

Jordan's approach to life is straightforward; she takes it as a journey, loves the dance, feels thankful, and concentrates on her best performance every week.

Jordan and Ezra have gotten straight to work with their next show.

As the finals are coming closer, the fans are more than eager to know the next turn of events, and Jordan’s commitment to go beyond the obstacles of academia, athletics, and the show has been a great source of motivation for many.

No matter the result, it has been a very important period in her life this season.

