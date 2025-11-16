Dancing with the Stars' Robert Irwin breaks down his self-care routine while trying to stay fit through the season

Robert Irwin from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant Robert Irwin has finally dished about his self-care routine.

Since he has had to participate in intense dance practice sessions for weeks in the competition, Robert is now paying attention to his body.

While speaking with PEOPLE, on November 15, 2025, he revealed all the precautions he took to protect his body.

“I am being held together by, like, tape, and my foot’s all bandaged up. I’ve been doing all of the cryotherapy and the saunas and the Epsom salt baths, and like, everything I can possibly do to try and keep my body in line,” Robert said.

He continued:

"Because, woo, it's starting to break down a little bit, but I wouldn't change it for the world."

Robert and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, have now reached the final stages of the competition, with the semi-final airing on November 18, 2025.



Dancing with the Stars fame Robert Irwin has always promoted a healthy lifestyle

Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiered in September 2025, and has been on air for almost three months.

Robert, who has been part of the show since the beginning, has now reached the semi-finals.

During the three months of performing in the ballroom, he has learned multiple dance routines.

While he learned something new each week, he admitted that his body was slowly getting tired after weeks of dancing.

However, he refused to back down. He shared all the steps he took to look after his health, so that he could give his performances his best in the last stage of the competition

On April 8, 2025, the Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a collection of videos and photos in which he performed different exercises, highlighting his interest in fitness.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Wellness and fitness have always been a big part of my life, and one of the things that got me excited to be part of my recent Bond shoot was that it gave me a real goal to strive toward."

It was a direct reference to Robert’s modeling stint for Bond’s “Made for Down Under” campaign – an underwear ad featuring Tkay Maidza.

In the caption, he continued that there “is never a perfect time to get into better shape.” He believed that there was no one foolproof method for getting the desired physique.

Robert added that "the most important thing" a person could do is not compare oneself to someone else.

He encouraged his fans and other social media users to focus on their own journey and try to be "the best version of you."

He continued:

"Listen to your body, keep moving and improving. Treat your whole body, inside and out with kindness, focus on good nutrition and apply a healthy amount of discipline.”

Robert added that by maintaining a clean and healthy diet and lifestyle he was able to see significant changes in his own body, noting that it felt an “extra lightness “ in his step.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars will now have to tune in on November 18, 2025, for a new episode, featuring Prince Night.

Robert and Witney, like everyone else, will dance twice. Their first routine will be a jive to Baby I’m A Star, and their second set will be a Viennese waltz to Wow.

Stay tuned for more updates.