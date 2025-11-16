Did Scheana Shay get into a fight at BravoCon 2025? Reality star addresses gossip swirling around her Las Vegas appearance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Scheana Shay attends a conversation about "My Good Side: A Memoir" with Chicks in the Office at the 92NY on July 21, 2025 in New York City (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Scheana Shay has debunked rumors about getting into a scuffle with a Southern Charm cast member at the BravoCon 2025 held on November 15, 2025. Deuxmoi, a Gossip site on Instagram, claimed that the Vanderpump Rules alum had a “huge fight” with another reality TV star in the green room. It was alleged that the fight was so intense that others had to intervene.

Shay replied in the comments section, stating that it wasn’t true with the long nose emoji. She, alongside other popular reality TV stars, traveled to Las Vegas for the three-day Bravo fan convention.

Scheana Shay has revealed that she won’t be joining the cast of the third season of The Valley

Contrary to the popular belief that the 40-year-old reality TV star would become a prominent cast member of the upcoming season of The Valley, Shay, on her Scheananigans podcast, revealed that fans wouldn’t be seeing her on the show.

The Valley is a spin-off series of The Vanderpump Rules. The series premiered so viewers could keep up with the highly controversial cast after the TVR went on a hiatus. Scheana had made appearances in The Valley's first two seasons, leading fans to believe she would become a mainstay in the series. She revealed in her podcast that she turned the offer down.

“For anyone hoping that I would be joining the cast, I am sorry to disappoint you this season,” she said. “For those who were very vocal about not wanting me to join the show, don’t worry. I’m sure I will find some other ways to disappoint you, so stay tuned.”

Shay added that she went back and forth on whether to join the show after getting the offer:

"Is it the fresh start I'm looking for? Or is it a continuation of what I've been doing all along? And after just going back and forth, there were a few things that kind of stood out to me that made me make this decision."

She revealed that she reached out to other reality TV stars, such as Paige DeSorbo, who exited popular shows, and asked for their advice.

"I reached out to her, and I'm like, 'I'm really struggling. I need to make a decision soon. How did you know it wasn't for you?' And just after having a long conversation with her, I started to feel the same way."

Danny Brooko, Nia Booko, Kristen Doute, Jason, Janet Caperna, and Lala Kent are among the stars returning to The Valley for season 3.