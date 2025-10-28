Lala Kent gives an update on her strained friendship with Scheana Shay

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay (Image via Getty)

Lala Kent recently opened up about her strained friendship with Scheana Shay in an interview on Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast. During the conversation, Lala revealed that they have still not made up.

The fallout between Lala and Scheana grabbed huge media limelight as both women made some surprising statements weeks after Shay released her first-ever memoir, My Good Side.

While giving an update on the friendship, Lala Kent said,

“We’re bumpy. We’re bumpy right now. It makes me sad because, you know, we’re not filming a show together.”

Lala Kent gets candid about her fallout with Scheana Shay

The television star admitted that it was not the accusations that really made her upset with Scheana, but rather the way they were shared, as it was disheartening to see that Shay was talking about the reasoning for their issues on her podcast, rather than taking a moment to reflect and have a productive conversation when the time was right.

Earlier, during one of the episodes of the Untraditionally Lala podcast, Lala Kent said:

“I am not a robot. You don't click in what you need from me; I'm a person with a life. I posted the book when you announced it for a pre-order, and I did post the book when I got it."

However, Scheana Shay has also shared her side of the story on her Scheananigans podcast, saying that Lala did not provide the complete truth. Shay further said:

“I do feel the need to address it because Lala knows why our friendship is in the state that it's in. This is not just about not posting my book for a week. It is about so much more than that."

Scheana Shay makes surprising revelations about her fallout with Lala Kent

Scheana Shay has revealed that her fallout has a lot to do with Brock Davies’ cheating incident. As Shay explains, her husband cheated on her in 2021 when she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer.

Scheana revealed that she told Lala about Brock’s affair in confidence before even her memoir was released, as she claimed.

“Not one — but two — of my closest friends repeated the Brock affair story to other people. One of those that it was repeated to was Brittany [Cartwright]. I know Brittany doesn’t have bad intentions. I wanted to tell her myself but I didn’t have a chance.” That one that I can’t get over is Lala telling [our mutual friend] Jenna Willis, who I have not been on good terms with since last season.”

Scheana Shay claimed Lala did that to humanise her because Lala said that Jenna was going so hard on Shay that she wanted to tell her about what she was actually going through.

Shay also pointed out that while Lala's intentions were not malicious, Shay believes that someone she has had a friendship with for 15 years could "have handled the situation another way".

The Vanderpump Rules alum called the whole incident extremely heartbreaking.

