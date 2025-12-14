Where was Man Vs Baby season 1 filmed? All filming locations revealed

Rowan Atkinson (Image Via Getty Images)

Man Vs Baby season 1 has just arrived on Netflix, and the series marks the return of Rowan Atkinson in his much-loved physical comedy style.

This time, the Mr Bean legend plays Trevor Bingley, a quiet and awkward man whose simple life takes a chaotic turn.

Trevor moves from house-sitting jobs to working as a school caretaker, but his new role quickly becomes overwhelming.

Things get even more complicated when he finds himself responsible for a baby, leading to a chain of funny and stressful moments that drive the show.

Among the viewers, one of the main talking points is the breathtaking location, the luxury London penthouse in particular, which serves as the main story setting.

The apartment comes across as magnificent, contemporary, and very pricey, with the presence of rare design elements and luxurious furnishing.

Most of the viewers thought it to be a real estate owned by an affluent London family.

The fact is, however, quite the opposite.

The penthouse is a fictional creation; it was built entirely on the set of the show.

The creation of the interiors involved the use of imitation marble, gold coatings, and smart design tricks to give the house a realistic look on screen.

Outside scenes for Man Vs Baby season 1 were filmed across several well-known London locations.

Piccadilly Circus and its famous underground station appear in the series, adding a busy city feel to Trevor’s journey.

Trinity Square and the surrounding Tower Hill area were also used and temporarily transformed into filming locations.

Myatt’s Fields Park on Cormont Road in Camberwell features in outdoor scenes, giving the show a more relaxed neighborhood look.

The St James’s area of Westminster also appears, showing classic central London streets.

Some scenes were filmed outside London as well, including Ongar Railway Station in Chipping Ongar, Essex, which doubled for specific story moments.

Together, these real locations help ground the comedy in a familiar British setting.

How Man Vs Baby filmed scenes with a real infant and why it was challenging

While the locations grab attention, filming with a baby was one of the biggest challenges for Man Vs Baby season 1.

Rowan Atkinson openly shared how complex it was to shoot scenes involving such a young co-star.

To begin with, the production did not rely on just one baby.

Instead, identical twins were used.

This is common in film and television because if one baby becomes upset or tired, the other can step in and filming can continue.

Even with twins, strict rules had to be followed.

A baby can only be on set for about 45 minutes at a time, with a total limit of around two hours per day.

Since a normal shoot day lasts eight to ten hours, this created major scheduling issues.

When the baby was not available, the crew had to film other angles or different scenes that did not require the infant on camera.

The challenges did not stop there.

The main babies used in close-up scenes could not crawl.

To solve this, the production used another set of twin babies who were able to crawl.

Visual effects were then used to place the face of the main baby onto the crawling baby’s body.

This careful use of CGI helped keep the scenes believable while staying within safety rules.

Rowan Atkinson also said that the physical comedy itself was not the hardest part.

The real challenge was being in nearly every scene without many breaks.

Once filming started, there were no real days off.

He clarified that the nature of the work with infants implies very minimal interaction between the filming and thus actors should keep their focus and be flexible.

Atkinson indicated that he was okay to handle the babies and was mainly directing his efforts to keep them calm and cheerful during the shooting.

Difficulties notwithstanding, the team still managed to pull off a great collaboration that run seamlessly as a whole.

A warm and humorous series that combines the slapstick comedy of the old and the modern storytelling has been the outcome.

Man Vs Baby is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and the combination of actual locations, ingenious sets, and meticulous production work has been instrumental in making the series not only amusing but also credible.

