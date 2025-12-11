Man Vs Baby Season 1 cast: Every character featured in the comedy show and the actors behind them

The arrival of Man Vs Baby season 1 brings Rowan Atkinson’s Christmas chaos back to Netflix, expanding the universe introduced in Man vs Bee. Although the story follows an all-new holiday mishap, the series maintains the franchise’s core theme: an ordinary man facing extraordinary complications that quickly spiral out of control.

Created by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, the four-episode show revolves around Trevor Bingley, a gentle, well-meaning school caretaker who finds himself saddled with a missing nativity baby just hours before he accepts a high-paying house-sitting job.

As expected, nothing goes according to plan, and Trevor’s attempt to juggle responsibility, dignity, and disaster becomes the heart of this seasonal adventure.

Directed by David Kerr, reuniting the creative team from Man vs Bee, the series blends physical comedy with family warmth. Unlike many slapstick characters, Trevor isn’t just a magnet for destruction.

As the story reveals, he is a divorced father trying his best to stay present for his daughter while navigating financial struggles and emotional loneliness, grounding the humor in something more tender.

The cast surrounding Trevor enhances that balance, portraying characters who complicate, challenge, and occasionally save him as his world unravels over one unforgettable Christmas in Man Vs Baby season 1.

Cast details for Man Vs Baby Season 1

Rowan Atkinson as Trevor Bingley: Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley, a kind, overstretched caretaker who accidentally becomes the guardian of a misplaced nativity baby, and must smuggle the child into a billionaire’s penthouse while pretending everything is under control. Atkinson brings decades of physical-comedy mastery to the role, building on the character introduced in Man vs Bee . Known for Blackadder , Johnny English , Love Actually , and the globally beloved Mr. Bean , he remains one of Britain’s most accomplished comic performers, with BAFTAs, an Olivier Award, and a CBE honoring his career.

The ensemble is rounded out by Rosie Cavaliero as Pamela, Sunil Patel as Detective Sergeant Gupta, Ivana Bašić as Elsa, Susy Kane as Annabel, Ellie White as Amethyst, Ashley Jensen as Janet, Steve Edge as the Met Police officer, and others who contribute to the escalating holiday chaos surrounding Trevor’s misadventures.

Man Vs Baby Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix, delivering a festive, family-friendly comedy built on mishaps, heart, and Rowan Atkinson’s timeless comedic charm.