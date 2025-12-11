Beast Games Season 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson (Image via Getty)

Beast Games Season 2 is coming soon with a new setup and a smaller group of players. The show is created and hosted by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and streams only on Prime Video.

Season 1 brought in a very large audience and became one of Prime Video’s top unscripted shows. The new season keeps the same style of physical, mental, and group tasks, but now has 200 players instead of 1,000.

The main idea for the season is “Strong vs. Smart,” with 100 strong players and 100 smart players competing in different rounds.

Season 2 starts on January 7, 2026, when the first three episodes come out. After that, one new episode will come out each week until the final episode on February 25, 2026.

This season was filmed in Las Vegas, which is different from Season 1, where the team had to move between cities. MrBeast said the new plan helped the crew stay focused and avoid issues like bad weather.

The season continues with 10 episodes, the same as Season 1. Prime Video has already confirmed Season 3.

Season 1 winner Jeffrey Allen used part of his $10 million prize to support research for his son’s rare medical condition.

_______________________________________________________________

Beast Games Season 2 format, theme, and production changes

Season 2 uses the theme “Strong vs. Smart.” The show brings in 100 strong players and 100 smart players. They compete in tasks that test planning, teamwork, and physical effort.

Jimmy Donaldson said, “People’s minds are gonna be blown with this season.” Players will still face team choices, money offers, and surprise changes, similar to Season 1.

The show keeps the same style but with a clearer split between strength and logic.

MrBeast also explained why the team changed how they filmed the show. He said, “There were things that were out of our control,” when talking about the rain problems in Toronto during Season 1.

Because of this, all filming for Season 2 took place in Las Vegas. This made the schedule easier and kept the crew in one place. Donaldson also said, “We learned a lot of lessons,” which is why the team made these changes.

Season 2 still has 10 episodes. The tasks continue to mix mental and physical steps, and players must work with or against their teams.

Season 1 set 44 Guinness World Records, and the new season keeps large sets, fast tasks, and money-based decisions as key parts of the game.

____________________________________________________________________

Release details, viewing info, episode count, and returning elements

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ January 7, 2026, Season 2 will be kicking off with three episodes released that day. After that, episodes will be released every week. The very last episode will be released on February 25, 2026.

The series is only available on Prime Video. The whole 10 episodes from Season 1 can be seen already. Jimmy Donaldson is going to be the host of the show again. Besides him, Karl Jacobs, Chandler Hallow, and Nolan Hansen are also coming back.

The producers are: Donaldson, Tyler Conklin, Sean Klitzner, and Mack Hopkins. Prime Video has already given the green light for the next season, which was confirmed during a 2025 presentation.

Season 1 winner, Jeffrey Allen, took home the $10 million after a coin toss doubled the original prize ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌money.

Allen planned to use part of the prize to support research for creatine transporter deficiency, which affects his son. Season 1 also broke 44 Guinness World Records, including the largest cash prize shown on a set and the largest total prize for a reality show.

Beast Games Season 2 continues the same number of episodes and the same mix of strength, logic, and team decisions.

___________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.