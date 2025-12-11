The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke opens up about mending ties with Ex Christian

Sutton Stracke (Image via Getty)

Sutton Stracke is offering clarity on her evolving relationship with ex-husband Christian Stracke, revealing how the former couple has rebuilt a stable friendship more than a decade after their divorce.

With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now in season fifteen, Sutton is talking about the sudden church annulment Christian requested - how it hit them both and shifted things between them lately.

Speaking to Us Weekly on December 9 while promoting the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton said,



“Our relationship is good. We met when we were 13. We were friends, and so we’re ending up as friends now.”



Despite the emotional history, she emphasized the sense of completion she now feels. “It’s good,” she said, noting the season’s themes resonated with her.



“That’s why this season was interesting for me because I have been through the well of divorce.”



What Sutton revealed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The season premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired December 4, included a moment that surprised viewers: Sutton revealed that Christian had pursued a religious annulment nearly 10 years after the legal divorce was finalized.

Asked by Us about his decision, she answered simply,



“I guess that’s just what he needed in the relationship.”



Sutton acknowledged the emotional jolt she felt when she learned what he had done. She said,



“It was a little bit of a sucker punch. But you know, you get used to things after the initial shock is over.”



Her mother, Reba Brown, reacted more sharply during the episode. She suggested the annulment was a way of saying, “You don’t matter.”

Sutton countered that interpretation, explaining that the annulment “is just within the Catholic Church” and has no bearing on their previous agreements. She said,



“We did not renegotiate our divorce. I feel great, and I have a good relationship, and my kids are great and happy. That’s the most important part.”



Those children — three now-adult sons and daughters shared with Christian — remain central to how the former spouses communicate.

With Christian currently living in London, Sutton told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that they remain in regular contact, especially around family milestones. She said,



“He sent our youngest to college, and we spent that weekend together, and we had a really great time. Even after we got him to his dorm, we had drinks by ourselves, just to kind of talk about the future of our children and what we’re gonna do there, and so we’re still very much intertwined and always will be. I think we finally made it to the friendship part of divorce.”



Divorce, fresh starts, and Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Though Sutton sees herself in a better place after the divorce, some of her co-stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are just starting their journey.

This season places Sutton alongside Rachel Zoe, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle Richards as drama hits their relationships, splits pop up, and marriages twist and change direction.

Sutton told Us Weekly,



“To watch these women, personally, I was like, you know, it’s going to take a long time for these women to kind of get all the way through the divorce, and develop whatever relationship they have with their ex.”



Her voice carried understanding, shaped by real life - not distant tips, yet an awareness of how tough it is to find balance when a lasting relationship falls apart.

Though she acknowledged the emotional difficulty of Christian’s annulment, Sutton reiterated that their co-parenting and mutual respect remain intact.

