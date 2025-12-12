SNL Season 51 episode 8: Release timing for every region, host & guest and everything you need to know

Image: SNL

SNL season 51 episode 8 is set to premiere on December 13, 2025, on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. Last week, Emmy-winning actress Melissa McCarthy brought her hilarious charm to Studio 8H for the seventh time, accompanied by Dijon as a musical guest.

Episode 7 kicked off the late-night comedy show after the two-week Thanksgiving break, and now SNL Season 51, Episode 8 is set to air this Saturday (December 13, 2025). For viewers who want to stream the episode, it is available to watch the following day on Peacock.

The guest host for tomorrow’s episode is a co-star from the popular mystery series Knives Out, and this will be his first time hosting SNL. He is currently promoting the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which also stars Daniel Craig. Lily Allen will be the musical guest for the night. The singer will be seen promoting her newly released album, West End Girl. Back in 2007, she made her performance debut on the SNL stage.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Josh O'Connor told Meyers that playing a clergyman alongside the actor best known for portraying a “hot priest” was “a nightmare.” He said it felt like “the elephant in the room,” explaining that he and Josh Brolin were trying their best to play priests while Andrew sat there “very kindly” (via NBC).

Reflecting upon making his SNL debut, he shared with Meyers that he reached out to one friend for advice before his SNL hosting debut, but the call didn’t go the way he hoped. He said (via NBC),

"I was like, 'I just need to be settled and be told that it's fine.’ As he went through the week, night by night, he must have forgotten the brief. We got to Saturday and he's like, 'And there's a dress run, and that's sort of fine, but then there's edits.' And then I had a panic attack, and I was like, 'Dude, you're ruining it!'"

Host: Josh O’ Conner

Musical guest: Lilly Alen

Release date of SNL season 51 episode 8

SNL season 51 episode 8 is set to air on December 13, 2025, on NBC. The show is exclusive to NBC, and airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. For viewers who want to stream the show digitally, it is available to watch on Peacock, the next day, Sunday (December 14, 2025).

The subscription cost for Peacock is $10.99/month (with ads), and its ad-free Premium Plus plan starts at $16.99/month. With an annual subscription, viewers can enjoy unlimited access to Peacock’s complete library of shows and content.

Release date and time of SNL season 51 episode 8 for multiple regions are mentioned in the table below

Region Release date Time US (PT) December 13, 2025 8:30 p.m. US (ET) December 13, 2025 11:30 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) December 14, 2025 4:30 a.m. India (IST) December 14, 2025 9 a.m. Japan (JST) December 14, 2025 12:30 p.m. New Zealand (NZST) December 14, 2025 4:30 p.m. Australia (AEST) December 14, 2025 1:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) December 14, 2025 5:30 a.m.

What’s cooking on SNL season 51 episode 8?

After Josh O’ Conner and Lily Allen’s episode, the show will air its penultimate episode before the mid-season holiday break with Ariana Grande and Cher, who will join the SNL stage for their hosting duties and for a musical performance, respectively.

In the latest SNL promo, Josh O’Connor shows up with the ultimate holiday surprise: puppies. Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane were sort of thrilled. Moments earlier, Jeremy had been deep in conversation about why Mr. Bean keeps getting jobs he is absolutely not qualified for, and suddenly, there’s a wiggly puppy in their arms.

Since it’s the season of giving, the duo tried to be good sports about their unexpected gifts even as the puppy started casually littering all over the stage. But honestly? They already “have their hands full,” as just last week, Melissa got them a llama as a gift, turning SNL’s stage into a chaotic zoo.