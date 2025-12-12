"I'm single now": The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle opens up to Erika about people gossiping about her marriage

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15's latest episode premiered on Thursday, December 11, 2025, on Bravo, and saw Kyle Richards reveal she was in a relationship following her split from ex-husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

The episode saw Kyle sitting with Erika Jayne for an honest confession, where she admitted that her romance ended due to speculation and gossip from fellow housewives, as she confessed:

"I don’t know what people want from me. I am single now, okay? I was seeing someone who I cared about very much.”

She further explained that she is so tired of people asking about her dating life, and made it clear that, despite rumors, she is single now.

Here's what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star talked about in the latest episode

The conversation in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills begins with Kyle sighing over the pressure she feels from the outside world, who are constantly gossiping about her dating life.

Kyle then explains why she stays quiet as she asks Erika,

“Erica, if you were seeing someone that you cared very much about, that specifically says, you know, please, I don’t want… I’m not a part of this group, and you know, be respectful, would you betray that person just because people are curious?” Erika answers honestly, “I’d protect that person.”

Kyle nods, feeling understood, and further opens up, saying she is an honest person and she is not a liar, but sometimes gets frustrated about what people want from her, as she notes:

“But, you know, I don’t know what people want from me. I’m single now, okay? You know, I was seeing someone who I cared about very much.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star goes on to explain how it began in a confessional:

“Since separating from Mo, I was in a relationship. I was at a very vulnerable place in my life, and I fell hard for this person. You know, I’m in love with somebody. I want to share that. I don’t care, I’m an open person like that. That doesn’t mean that the person I’m with feels the same way.”

Erika reassures her, “I think you’ve been as forthcoming as you can be.” Kyle sighs, “I’m trying.” Then Kyle explains what happened to the relationship due to the gossip,

“All the speculation and the gossip and the talking is what ultimately ended it. I could have weathered the storm, but this is not for everyone. I understand if, like, you know, people think they’re owed an answer. If it were only me, I would give all the answers they want, but it’s not just about me.”

Erika quietly adds that there’s someone else, and Kyle agrees to it, saying:

“Yeah, it’s not just about you. There are two people here. Not just one person. Well, there were.”

Erika then adds in a confessional, reflecting on Kyle’s situation.

“Imagine getting out of close to a 30-year marriage, unexpectedly falling in love with someone, but you can’t talk about that love. That’s a really hard place to be.”

She points out that the other women will keep pushing Kyle for clarity “until she addresses it once and for all.”

Kyle admits that things have been confusing for her, which leads Erika to respond, “Yeah, because you love someone very much," and says softly, “It’s hard, babe, I know.” Supporting Kyle, Erika tells the cameras,

“I think Kyle is probably the most honest with herself she’s ever been in her entire life. She’s open, understanding, finally willing to be vulnerable. I’m very proud of Kyle.”

Stay tuned for more updates.