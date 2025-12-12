The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 episode 2 recap: Dorit gets emotional while Bozoma bonds with her daughter

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 episode 2 was a rollercoaster for all the leading ladies of the show. As Kyle makes a big revelation about her past relationship, Bozoma talks to her daughter about Keely. Not to be forgotten, the ladies gathered around for a fun painting activity, as the whole plan came with a surprise element that stunned the ladies around.

Dorit seemingly had an emotional breakdown as she sat with her friends. Kyle soon asked her whether she had gone on any dates. She soon opened up about her life, revealing that her husband is trying to “block” her children's plans to visit their grandparents in Florida. She said,

“My husband is too busy torturing me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dorit breaks down in tears while talking about her kids

Dorit opens up about her dilemma with her friends, breaking down in tears and discussing her kids’ situation as they refuse to stay with their father.

“I don’t see my son anymore. Do you know how heartbreaking it is for a mother? He is asking for my dad. Not his own father, my father. My kids needed love and support. First time I am seeing the effect of our divorce and it is ripping my heart out of my chest. It just feels like whatever I am doing is not enough.”

Dorit opened up about how his son supposedly misses his grandfather, and this led to Dorit having an open conversation with her own parents. She told her parents, while referring to her former husband,

"Now its like he has dumped a lot of things in my lap without any notice."

However, Kyle provided a solution and made a comment about Dorit’s complicated situation with her former husband, which Dorit was not pleased with; she soon expressed this in the confessional.

“The audacity. Do you know how to show up a hundred percent. I am broken, what more proof do you need? You have known me for almost 10 years.”

Bozoma bonds with her daughter, Lael while Kyle talks to Erika

As Bozoma bonds with her daughter, Lael, the mother-daughter duo discusses dating. Lael also opened up about Bozoma’s boyfriend, Keely, as she admitted that she likes the two together. Lael was even seen discussing the possibilities of Bozoma and Keely getting engaged in the near future. Bozoma revealed how the three of them went on numerous trips together:

“We’re travelling like the trio that were meant to be.”

Kyle was seen confiding in Erika and she admitted that she is tired of people asking her about her dating life. She talks about her dilemma to Erika, saying,

“I’ve told everybody just to be honest. I am not a liar. Since separating from Mau, I was in a relationship. I was at a very vulnerable place in my life and I fell hard for this person. All of the speculation, gossiping and talking is what ended it. This is not for everyone.”

Erika later talked about Kyle’s situation in a confessional clip, saying,

“You cannot talk about that love. That is a really hard place to be. Even though the relationship is over, the women are gonna question Kyle until she addresses it once and for all.”

