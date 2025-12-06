RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville gets a long-awaited diagnosis explaining her facial disfigurement

Brandi Glanville (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville recently shared an update about her facial disfiguration, revealing that she finally had a diagnosis for what had happened to her face.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, posted on December 5, 2025, Brandi shared with relief that her doctors were finally able to pinpoint a reason behind her face’s sudden disfigurement.

She added that she would speak about her diagnosis soon.

Brandi, who had linked her condition to a facial parasite, mentioned how pleased she was to have gotten to the bottom of her health struggle, adding that it gave significant relief to her mother, who had been worried about her ongoing battle.

Despite the positive news, the former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mentioned that she still had a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Brandi’s battle with her facial disfigurement began in 2023, when she started documenting the mysterious turn of events.

Initially, in July, she was diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema, which caused her face to swell. But over time, her face began to change, which Brandi assumed was caused by a facial parasite.

However, with a diagnosis, things were finally looking up for the RHOBH alum.

While speaking about her health journey, Brandi told TMZ that she finally had a diagnosis, which she would share with the world soon.

Although she noted that she had a long and hard road ahead of her to recover fully, she was relieved and “thrilled” to at least have an answer.

When asked to describe how “this whole process” had been for her, Brandi confessed that it had been nothing less than “hell.”



“Honestly, I’ve never– I’ve turned into an introvert. Like, leaving my house, I get the worst anxiety because I’ve been in my house for two years,” she said, explaining her struggle.



Brandi then revealed that when she informed her mother of the news, she “literally cried” with relief because she had seen how difficult it had been for her.

Looking back on the hurdles Brandi had to cross, she shared that sometimes she would sit down and could not get up, which was a “scary” part of her journey.

She admitted that it eventually took a mental toll on her to the point that she no longer wanted to live such a life.



“So I had those thoughts which were really frightening because I’ve never been like that, you know,” she said.



Brandi shared that while she was on antidepressants, such thoughts were still new and shocking to her, too.

In December 2024, Brandi appeared on an episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, where she opened up about the mental and physical hardships she faced due to her health condition.



“It’s hard to hide out during Christmas when everyone’s having their parties. It’s depressing. It just hurts my brain and my heart. The pain is more mental than anything because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression. Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t,” she said.



Brandi added at the time that the moment her face began “sinking in,” she felt like it was “killing” her slowly as it gave her a “crackhead” appearance.

A year later, Brandi became hopeful about her health journey with a diagnosis finally in hand.

Stay tuned for more updates.