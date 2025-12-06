Gold Rush crew faces tension as Tyson removes Charlie Carleton after repeated struggles at wash plant Bob

Parker Schnabel visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 1, 2018 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Operations within Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel’s team progressed under a series of decisions that shaped the workload at Dominion Creek.

As production targets continued, Tyson Lee was instructed to identify one crew member for removal. This direction led to the eventual release of Charlie Carleton after repeated issues at the wash plant, Bob.

The sequence unfolded through on-site discussions, crew evaluations, and plant performance checks documented throughout the episode.

The events also outlined how Tyson handled the assignment, how operators were assessed during the week, and how the team proceeded once the decision was carried out.

Gold Rush's crew adjustment at the wash plant Bob following Charlie Carleton’s removal

Parker’s directive to select one crew member for removal

Parker Schnabel informed Tyson Lee that a change in personnel was required before the end of the week.

When Tyson approached Parker at the plant, Parker instructed him to select a crew member to remove, telling him to cut the person considered the "worst" performer.

Tyson asked if Parker could provide a list of potential candidates, but Parker declined, explaining that providing options could influence Tyson’s choice.

Parker also advised Tyson not to hesitate when making the decision, emphasizing that he should be willing to tell people to leave if necessary.

In a confessional, Parker stated,

“Tyson, he's got something to prove this season. Giving him a lot more responsibility has been good because he takes that very seriously and very personally. We want to have as few people doing as much work as possible.”

Tyson added in his confessional that Parker made it clear “someone’s got to go by the end of the week” and explained that he had never fired anyone before.

Performance issues at the wash plant Bob and other areas

Tyson monitored multiple operators as he worked toward fulfilling Parker’s instruction. At the wash plant Bob, Charlie Carleton encountered continued difficulty clearing tailings.

Sandy Dubois attempted to assist by providing guidance at the site.

Tyson noted that the work required consistent clearing to maintain movement through the plant and later informed Charlie that the output did not reflect the level of experience Charlie initially stated.

Charlie had earlier mentioned having twenty years of experience.

Tyson also reviewed the work of Kayden Foote, who had previously moved from Kevin Beets’ team. At the Golden Mile cut, Kayden had issues involving water control and ditching.

Tyson visited the location several times to instruct him on diverting water from pockets of pay. Incorrect handling caused setbacks, but Kayden remained on the crew and was reassigned to loader work at Sulphur Creek.

Chris Doumitt paused his gold-washing duties to check on Tyson and offer workplace direction during the evaluation process.

Tyson’s decision and weekly gold totals

After reviewing the week’s work, Tyson informed Charlie Carleton that he would be released from the crew.

Tyson stated that Charlie’s performance did not match the experience he had presented earlier. No additional remarks from Charlie were shown during the exchange.

The episode later documented the wash plant totals for the week. Roxanne at Sulphur Creek recorded 350.70 ounces. Bob at Dominion’s Bridge cut produced 196.2 ounces.

Sluicifer added 261.25 ounces. The combined total reached 808.15 ounces. The data referenced that the crew had reached 288 ounces at the same time as the previous year.

According to the episode, the cumulative total exceeded $7.1 million in gold.

