Gold Rush: Parker Schnabel bets big on Sulphur Creek with a new oversized-bucket excavator

Gold Rush follows crews as they work through short mining seasons and manage the pressure of production and deadlines.

In the latest episode, Parker Schnabel checks on new equipment at his Sulfur Creek site while keeping his operation on schedule.

Early in the season, Parker has already produced more than $2 million in gold from Dominion Creek. He now wants to see if his new plan at Sulfur Creek will raise output. The crew has ordered oversized buckets for a new excavator.

Parker says the machine is “pretty sweet” and notes that it carries a “6 and 1/4 yard bucket,” which he sees as a way to move more dirt in less time. The change comes as the team faces a key deadline: the water license at Sulfur Creek will expire soon.

Parker explains that he does not want to be in a situation “desperately waiting and hoping for a license.” While Sulfur Creek has a long mining history, Parker expresses concern about the ground and the time required to reach full production. His team aims to set up another wash plant within days, putting pressure on everyone involved in the shift.

Progress at Sulfur Creek in the Gold Rush

Parker and his crew bring in the new excavator at Sulfur Creek to speed up work before the water license runs out.

The oversized bucket is the main feature of the upgrade. Parker says it is “handling this bucket really well,” and the team comments on how wide it is compared to the older machine.

The goal is simple: move more dirt and support a second wash plant as soon as possible. Parker asks how long it will take to start “slooing,” and the crew estimates they can begin within a week.

This timeline is important because they want a steady dirt flow to test whether Sulfur Creek will pay off. The site has a history dating back to 1898, with reports of nuggets on the creek bed.

Parker knows the value but also sees the risks of shifting resources away from Dominion. He asks whether work at Sulfur Creek will affect progress at Dominion, showing how both sites must be balanced. The team members accept the challenge of getting a plant running in a few days. Their work now focuses on clearing space, hauling material, and preparing the wash plant for its first run.

Decisions and deadlines in the Gold Rush

As Parker reviews the new setup, he considers how the Sulfur Creek project fits into the season’s timeline. The crew has already hauled material out of the pit to expand the stockpile area.

Parker notes that they are “under the gun for time,” and the team understands the need for quick progress.

The early gold results at Dominion support the season, but Parker must decide how much effort to place on Sulfur Creek. He says he is “definitely worried,” pointing to the uncertainty of the ground and the tight schedule.

The crew reacts positively to the equipment delivery, calling it a “nice purchase,” but also knows the work ahead requires careful planning. They expect the new excavator to provide reliable performance and keep dirt moving until the wash plant is running.

Parker stresses that setting up the second plant is their main task. With only a few days to prepare, the team aims to get consistent feed, test the ground, and decide whether Sulfur Creek can support the season’s production goals. The segment ends with the crew working toward the first run of the plant, hoping the site will meet expectations.



