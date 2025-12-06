Inside Jessi and Jordan’s marriage: What The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion really revealed?

Jessi Ngatikaura from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season three reunion has arrived on Disney+, bringing new attention to Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura after the previous season’s unresolved questions.

Viewers wanted to understand what happened between Jessi and Marciano from Vanderpump Villa, and what the situation meant for Jessi and Jordan’s marriage.

The reunion episode, which aired on December 4, was hosted by Stassi Schroeder and revisited these events with both Jessi and Jordan speaking openly about the emotional affair, the arguments at home, and the impact on their relationship.

Jessi shared that she had felt unseen and struggled with ongoing conflict at home. Jordan acknowledged he had known about the emotional affair and explained that they had been trying to work through their issues privately.

The reunion presented the couple discussing therapy, personal changes, and their hope of repairing their marriage. With season four confirmed, viewers expect to see more of how they move forward.

Questions also increased when the couple’s home went on the market on the same day season three aired, but social media posts show they were moving to a new property. Here is a recap of what they shared and where their relationship stands now.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion highlights

During the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion, Jessi spoke about why the emotional affair began, saying,

“At home I was just feeling not seen, not appreciated, not loved.”

She explained that attention from someone who did not speak to her negatively created emotional distance in her marriage. Jessi also said,

“I wish I would have just left Jordan at the time instead of cheating,” adding that she struggled to justify leaving because there had been no physical harm.

She described ongoing arguments and feeling controlled, noting that the situation affected how she saw herself. Jordan listened to these points and recognised the strain that had built up over the years.

When asked how they moved forward, Jessi said they had been in therapy and that she had seen changes, though she needed time to know if they were lasting. The reunion stressed that both were aware of the challenges and were still trying to address them.

Jordan said that he had needed to make changes and think about the kind of person he wanted to be. Together, they noted that progress was happening but that healing was still ongoing.

Where their relationship stands now

Jessi and Jordan stated that they were still together during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion and committed to working on their marriage.

They confirmed they had been in therapy and were focusing on communication and behaviour changes. Jordan said he hoped his efforts would be enough “to have a chance at saving my family,” while Jessi said she remained cautious but recognised improvements.

The pair presented a united front and acknowledged that their progress had not been simple. They added that they intended to continue therapy while taking time to rebuild trust.

Beyond the relationship discussion, viewers also questioned the status of their home. Their Utah property was listed for sale on the same day the season aired, leading to speculation about a separation.

Reports described the six-bedroom house, which includes a gym, a cinema, and a guest suite. However, social media updates showed that the couple was moving into a new home rather than separating. With season four confirmed, the next instalment will likely show more of their efforts to stabilise their relationship and adjust to their new living situation.

Stay tuned for more updates.