Who is Ironmouse? All to know about the Vtuber as she claims RaKai and Ray made her feel uncomfortable during their interaction at Streamer Awards

Ironmouse's Twitch streaming sessions grabbed attention for different reasons over the years (Image via Getty)

Ironmouse recalled the time she met RaKai and Ray at the Streamer Awards on Saturday, December 6. The VTuber described her conversation with the duo as “uncomfortable.”

For the unversed, Ironmouse has developed a huge fan base for her singing skills and even formed an agency called VShojo around five years ago. Her streaming sessions have garnered particular attention for being humorous.

A video of the online personality is trending, in which she stated that people have already shared their opinions about her conversation with RaKai and Ray. The Twitch streamer claimed that, according to the general public, she was attempting to appease everyone and adjust to them at the same time.

The famous entertainer dismissed the allegations, stating that the reality remains unknown to people.

“I’m trying to be nice to everybody and I’m trying to be respectful to everyone. Even if somebody doesn’t respect me, I will try my best to be respectful to them. Because I’m just not the type of person to be like, ‘Oh, they disrespected me. Let me disrespect him right back.’” she explained.

Ironmouse clarified that she was aware of being on camera and that everything was being recorded. The social media star was prepared to go on sets when RaKai and Ray approached her.

“I will tell you 100%. I was very uncomfortable to the point where I was shaking because I already knew that I was gonna get asked something terrible. I knew that they were gonna say something rude to me. I’ve been in this game for multiple years and I’ve been doing this for a long time,” she added.

Ironmouse’s personality has made her a popular face over the years: Career, latest video and more explained

The Smite star has been active in the world of social media and VTube for almost eight years. Her screen presence has even garnered attention due to her distinctive pink hair, along with large eyes that feature heart-shaped pupils.

Ironmouse’s journey started on YouNow. She later launched Twitch, and the live video service became a permanent choice for her at one point, where she intended to make new friends rather than earn money. Ironmouse has frequently participated in shows such as Ultimate EGirl, VShowdown, Anime Expo Lite and more.

She has been described as a demon who prefers to stay close to people after fleeing her duties. Apart from the internet, she also has a great interest in music and can control her powers with the aid of special magical bells on her body. However, she can transform into a true demon queen, leading to chaos, if the bells are removed.

Ironmouse’s initial conversations with people featured her discussing various topics, where her questions created headlines along with the suggestive language. She even has a habit of roasting while speaking to everyone. Moreover, she gets scared on certain occasions, which is why she prefers to stall before playing any horror game.

As mentioned, her viral video is currently trending, in which she referred to her conversation with RaKai and Ray, stating that she was not trying to appease everyone and was merely attempting to be cordial.

“They asked me what I look like. So I said, ‘Of course, I’m ugly. That’s why I’m a VTuber. And people thought that I was joking around and I was having a great time. I have faced a lot of uncomfortable moments. I get disrespected a lot. On stream, off-stream, I’m so used to people making fun of me that I just don’t care anymore. I don’t care if people are mean to me,” she added.

Ironmouse has portrayed certain characters in video games like Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. As a singer, she is known for her singles such as Rodents Kingdom, Carry On, Time To Feast, Anarchy, Waifu Jam and more. She is active on TikTok, and her YouTube channel has garnered over 290 million views as of this writing.