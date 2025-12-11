Food Network star Brooke Williamson celebrates boyfriend Bobby Flay’s birthday with heartfelt photos and message

Brooke Williamson and Bobby Flay (Image Via Getty)

Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson celebrated her boyfriend, Bobby Flay's, birthday. The celebrity couple is making their appearance together on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay.

Williamson gained popularity after appearing in Top Chef twice and winning season 14 of the show. Flay is a familiar face on the Food Network, having appeared in several shows since 1995.

The duo first met on the sets of Food Network’s Bobby’s Triple Threat.

Their relationship reportedly began in March 2025 and was confirmed by Bobby in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in June.

Williamson posted pictures with a small caption stating:



“ HBD my love.”



Brooke was previously married to her business partner Nick Roberts, and they have a son.

More about Food Network star Brooke Williamson and Bobby Flay's relationship







Bobby Flay spoke about Brooke Williamson for the first time in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine in June 2025

He mentioned that he had been friends with her since the beginning, and their relationship had transitioned into love.

Flay stated:



“Well, first of all, I've been friends with Brooke forever. I mean, she and I have been friends for a long time and so we shot this show before we started actually officially dating. So it has always kind of been the same for me.”



He further discussed his relationship, stating that she is the kind of girl who is best friends turned girlfriend.

He remarked:



“And one of the things I really like about being in a relationship with Brooke is that she's great to bounce things off of. Like we ask each other's opinion about things that we're doing food wise or restaurant wise or business wise, all the time. So it's really nice to have kind of a best friend that you're dating that can also be helpful answering the questions that you have.”



Brooke and Bobby are quite vocal about their relationship and have even discussed it on Bobby’s podcast.

In the second episode of Bobby on the Beat podcast, Flay invited Williamson.

The conversation turned to the rumours of the engagement, which flooded social media.

Bobby cleared the air by saying:



“I think it’s important to set the record straight for you because I have so much respect for you and I want you to be treated that way. Um, It’s really important to me and I love having you in my life. Um, I did give you a ring.”







He added:



“You and I have had this conversation like marriage is not a thing that interest us. And it is okay. I mean first of all, I’ve tried it a few times and so I am good where I am now. And I wanted to give that to you because I wanted to show my commitment to you in general.”



During the podcast, Bobby also asked Brooke about when she first had a crush on him.

She then stated:



“I felt like we’re really aligned on what we liked and didn’t like about the dishes, which is a small thing. Um, but when you recognize little things about something that you don’t expect other person to recognize and you’re on the same page with somebody, it feels like a sort of an instant connection.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.