Beast Games Season 2 trailer breakdown: Jeff Probst and MrBeast’s high-stakes island crossover pushes contestants to their limits

MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson, host of Beast Games (Image via Getty)

Beast Games returned with Season 2 and introduced a crossover with Survivor that became the focus of the new trailer.

The footage began in Fiji, the long-time location for Survivor, and showed 200 contestants arriving for the next stage of the competition. The cast included 100 strength-based competitors and 100 strategy-focused competitors as they prepared for a $5 million prize.

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson hosted again and said, “In Season 2, we have 200 and get the numbers out very quickly so we can tell these stories.”

The trailer then shifted when Survivor host Jeff Probst entered the challenge area and stated,

“You’re on my island now, you’re not in the big city anymore.”

His line marked the start of the crossover format, which combined elements from both shows.

A press note explained that contestants would face a “hybrid challenge course” that merged Beast Games concepts with Survivor structures, including twist moments and bribe offers.

The trailer also placed context on how the collaboration began, citing meetings between MrBeast’s team and the Survivor production group earlier in the year. The season premiered with three episodes on January 7 on Prime Video in more than 240 regions.

Beast Games and Survivor crossover and challenge format

Beast Games season 2 trailer highlighted the specific crossover design created for the Fiji episode.

Probst appeared at the start of the challenge and introduced the merged format. He repeated the statement, “You’re on my island now,” which signaled his full involvement in the competition.

Footage showed obstacle structures that reflected both shows. A press note stated that the challenge “blends Beast Games’ larger-than-life innovation with Survivor’s groundbreaking format.”

The trailer included a moment in which Probst used a mid-challenge bribe, consistent with the CBS series. Competitors reacted in silence as he explained the decision point, saying,

“This choice affects your future in the game.”

The new format included physical structures, rope crossings, balance tasks, and timed decision sections. Editors cut between Donaldson and Probst as they both guided the players.

The scene arrangement showed Probst directing portions of the challenge while Donaldson managed announcements and structure rules.

The video also included short remarks from production members, noting that the episode “incorporates authentic Survivor elements.”

These moments outlined how the crossover functioned in real time. The challenge became the main bridge between creator-driven content and network-based competition.

Beast Games season 2 cast structure and production details

The trailer and press materials provided a full background on how the collaboration began. Lori DelliColli from CBS explained that her team noticed creator Karl Jacobs wearing a Survivor buff in MrBeast videos and contacted him for an “Influencer Experience” visit.

Jacobs and co-creator Sean Klitzner met with the Survivor group in April, and filming for the crossover episode followed in June. Season 2 was designed after Season 1’s large-scale 1,000-player format.

Donaldson stated,

“When you watched Season 1, it’s not really until episode seven or eight that you start to know people.”

He explained that the smaller cast of 200 allowed producers to introduce contestant stories earlier. The group was evenly split between “the strongest competitors in the world” and “the world’s smartest.”

Both groups participated in the same challenges throughout the season.

Donaldson returned as host and executive producer, with Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins as co-creators. Klitzner and Matt Apps served as showrunners. Conklin also directed portions of the season.

Additional executive producers included Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic, and Chris Keiper.

The first three episodes will be released on January 7, and the series will be streamed in more than 240 countries and territories.

Stay tuned for more updates.