Who went home in Next Level Baker episode 2? Details explored

Next Level Baker (Image via Instagram/@foodclubfox)

Episode 2 of Next Level Baker, titled “This Ain’t Snow Joke,” concluded with two bakers leaving the competition.

Aubrey was the first baker eliminated during the initial challenge, while Chad was sent home following the second challenge.

The competition featured eight remaining bakers divided across three kitchens, guided by mentors Chef Gordon Ramsay, Carla Hall, and Candace Nelson.

The episode, which aired on December 11, 2025, required bakers to complete two distinct challenges: the first focused on ginger-based holiday bakes, and the second involved tropical fruit holiday creations.

Both eliminations were determined after mentors assessed the dishes for technical execution and ingredient use.

Episode 2 eliminations: Aubrey and Chad leave Next Level Baker

Eliminations and current competition status

Episode 2 of Next Level Baker resulted in the departure of Aubrey and Chad. Aubrey was eliminated after the ginger challenge, and Chad was eliminated after the tropical fruit challenge.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ other six bakers are made up of three home bakers and three social media bakers.

Mentors evaluated all the dishes based on the technical skill, ingredient use, and presentation of the contestants in both challenges.

The eliminations were based on these criteria, which were used to decide which bakers would go on to the next rounds of the competition based on their performance in each ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌challenge.

The next episode will feature the remaining six bakers in new challenges.

The Ginger-based baking test

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ bakers in the first challenge had to come up with a bake that featured ginger in less than 75 minutes.

Bakers were divided into different kitchens: the Top Kitchen consisted of Stefanie, Aubrey, and Chloe, supervised by Candace; the Middle Kitchen had Zoha, Jeff, and Deirdra under Gordon; and the Basement Kitchen was made up of Chad and Nikki with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Carla.

Ingredients were provided via a tower system, and each baker selected components for their bake.

During the challenge, bakers faced difficulties in ingredient selection and timing.

Nikki was limited to using only ginger ale, while Aubrey’s bake was overcooked and required re-preparation.

Mentors monitored the process, providing guidance where necessary. Upon completion, the dishes were evaluated for flavor, texture, and presentation.

In the Top Kitchen, Aubrey’s dish was determined to be the least successful among her peers. Zoha and Chad produced stronger dishes, while Stefanie and Chloe met the basic requirements.

In the Middle Kitchen, Deirdra, Jeff, and Nikki fulfilled the challenge expectations.

Based on these assessments, Aubrey was eliminated after the first challenge in the Next Level Baker.

Creating holiday treats with tropical fruits

Following Aubrey’s elimination, the remaining bakers participated in a second challenge that required using tropical fruits to create holiday-themed bakes.

Next Level Baker mentors were assigned to kitchens: Gordon with the Basement Kitchen, Candace with the Middle Kitchen, and Carla with the Top Kitchen.

Ingredients were delivered from a tower system, and bakers selected items to complete their dishes. Nikki received guava, which she had not previously used in the competition.

Bakers adapted to challenges during preparation. Chad used a technique he had applied previously, while other bakers adjusted their plans based on the outcomes of their initial attempts.

External events, such as carolers visiting each kitchen, occurred during the preparation period.

Once the baking period ended, mentors evaluated the dishes for technical execution, flavor balance, and presentation.

Stefani, Jeff, Zoha, Chloe, Deirdra, and Nikki met the evaluation criteria, while Chad’s dish was assessed as having issues with frosting and overall execution.

Based on these evaluations, Chad was eliminated from the competition, leaving no professional bakers remaining in the Next Level Baker.

Stay tuned for more updates.