Next Level Baker episode 2 recap: The contestants bring holiday heat with daring ginger treats and tropical-fruit desserts

Next Level Baker (Image via Instagram/@foodclubfox)

The second episode of Next Level Baker aired on December 11, 2025, featuring eight remaining contestants competing in two new challenges.

In this episode, titled “This Ain’t Snow Joke,” the bakers were tasked first with creating ginger-based bakes, followed by desserts using tropical fruits from around the world.

Each baker was assigned to a kitchen floor with one of the three mentors: Chef Gordon Ramsay, Carla Hall, or Candace Nelson.

The episode concluded with the elimination of two contestants, based on the results of the two challenges.

Episode 2 highlights of Next Level Baker

First Challenge: Ginger-based bakes

For the first challenge, the bakers had 75 minutes to produce a holiday-themed bake using ginger. The contestants were divided across three kitchens.

In the Top Kitchen, Stefani from Home Bakers, Aubrey from Professional Bakers, and Chloe from Social Media Bakers worked with Candace Nelson.

The Middle Kitchen included Zoha from Social Media Bakers and Jeff and Deirdra from Home Bakers, who worked with Gordon Ramsay.

Chad from Professional Bakers and Nikki from Social Media Bakers were in the Basement Kitchen with Carla Hall.

The bakers selected their ingredients from a tower in 30 seconds. Nikki received only ginger ale after freezing during selection.

Zoha attempted multiple techniques, and Aubrey had to rebake cakes that cooked too quickly.

Each baker had the opportunity to request one additional ingredient from “Santa” to elevate their dish, which was provided during the challenge.

Some bakers faced adjustments, such as Chloe using Stefani’s whipped cream by mistake, which Stefani remade before the time ended.

After 75 minutes, the dishes were presented for tasting. In the Basement Kitchen, Chad’s cake received approval, and Nikki’s was noted for incorporating the ginger ingredient.

In the Middle Kitchen, Deirdra’s dish, Jeff’s tart, and Zoha’s bake were assessed, with Zoha’s bake recognized for its use of ginger.

In the Top Kitchen, Chloe and Stefani presented their dishes, while Aubrey’s bakes were considered underdeveloped.

The elimination following this challenge was Aubrey, who was removed from the Next Level Baker.

Second Challenge: Tropical-fruit desserts

The second challenge required bakers to create desserts using tropical fruits. Gordon Ramsay worked with the Basement Kitchen, Candace Nelson with the Middle Kitchen, and Carla Hall with the Top Kitchen.

Ingredients were distributed from a tower, and Nikki received guava, which she had not previously used in the Next Level Baker.

Contestants applied previous techniques, with some making adjustments as needed.

Nikki prepared mini bundt cakes, Chad continued a professional-level bake, and Chloe adapted her dessert into a sandwich format due to puffing issues.

The challenge also included carolers entering the kitchens while the bakers worked. At the end of the time limit, the dishes were placed on the platform for tasting.

Results of the Next Level Baker second challenge

The mentors evaluated the tropical-fruit desserts in the kitchen. In the Basement Kitchen, Stefani and Chloe presented their dishes.

In the Middle Kitchen, Nikki, Jeff, and Deirdra submitted theirs. In the Top Kitchen, Zoha and Chad presented the final dishes. Based on the evaluations, the second elimination of the night was Chad.

With this elimination, no professional bakers remained in the Next Level Baker. The remaining contestants for the following week included three social media bakers and three home bakers.

