What classic holiday treat is Dollar Tree selling for just $1.25? Details explored

Dollar Tree wants its customers to have a jolly Christmas with its wide selection of candy canes. Whether you choose to purchase the canes for decorations or snacks, there is a variety of colors to choose from.

These Christmas essentials are only selling for $1.25 and come in a 6-pack with flavors from customer favorites like Popsicle, Fruity Pebbles, and Warheads.



A 25-pack of small-sized Smarties Candy Cane is also available for the same price. Jello candy caves in strawberry are available in six individually wrapped canes.

Fans of Wicked’s Elphaba and Glinda can pick up the Starbust green apple, strawberry and cherry-flavored candy canes.

The Jolly Rancher variant comes in green, pink and blue, while Airheads is dressed in a delicious-looking cherry, raspberry and white mystery flavor.

Tyra Banks has launched hot ice cream in the US

In other news, Former Victoria's Secret model and show host Tyra Banks has launched a first-of-its-kind hot ice cream, aka Hot Mama, through her brand Smize & Dream. She describes the rare ice cream variety as:

“A delicious contradiction that challenges everything you think you know about ice cream.”

The 52-year-old entrepreneur revealed on the brand’s website that the idea for Hot Mama came to her when she craved ice cream on a cold winter night:

“I dreamed up Hot Mama after craving the comfort of ice cream and warmth on a winter night,” she explained on her website. “What started as a kitchen experiment in my New York apartment became a viral sensation—a brand-new dessert category the world didn’t see coming.”

Hot Mama just landed in the US and is composed of warm, thick cocoa with notes of salty and nutty flavors that bring to mind a brown butter chocolate chip cookie topped with cool chocolate cream. Fans can visit the Smize & Dream Pop-up shop in NYC for a taste!

