Where can you watch Next Level Baker? Details explored

Next Level Baker (Image via Instagram/@foodclubfox)

Next Level Baker is an all-new, three-week special event series that premiered on Thursday, December 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can watch the brand-new show on Fox and stream it the next day on Hulu. Gordon Ramsay is the host of the three-week holiday baking competition.

These talented bakers will create innovative baking items using the three-tiered kitchen set. The lucky winner will receive a cash prize of $25,000 and a HexClad prize package.

The judges and mentors of the show included Top Chef alum Carla Hall, Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson and Gordon Ramsay. Carla Hall said,

“If you’re into baking shows, this one is levelled up like none other.”

Next Level Baker host Gordon Ramsay makes a big announcement

According to the game's rules, the talented bakers will be given a challenge to bake delicious holiday treats. The format of the series will take place over a three-level kitchen, similar to Next Level Chef. As per Parade, it has been “transformed into a winter wonderland to capture the holiday spirit for the bakeoff.”

The bakers will be divided as per their performances, “where the equipment leaves a lot to be desired and then comes the middle level, which is an average kitchen and then the top level, which is state-of-the-art.” The mentors appeared to be giving baking advice to the contestants. Candace Nelson said,

"I feel like a big sister or kind of a cheerleader. I'm so excited for these bakers to get their time to shine."

As the first episode has already aired, host Gordon Ramsay made a shocking announcement: for the “Baking Spirits Bright” episode, not just one baker will be eliminated at the end of the first bake, but one baker from each group will be eliminated.

Stay tuned for more updates.