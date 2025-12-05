Is there a post-credit scene in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2? Details analyzed

A scene from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Image via X/@FNAFMovie)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, written by Scott Cawthon and directed by Emma Tammi, continues the chilling universe inspired by Cawthon’s popular video-game series. The film expands the haunting lore of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza while introducing new twists connected to the original games. The movie is set to release in theaters on December 5, 2025.

There has been confirmation of a post-credits scene in the film on social media. Early reports, shared by viewers through The Hollywood Handle, reveal that the sequel features one after-credits moment, though specific details remain undisclosed.

The new film returns audiences to the eerie world of haunted animatronics, following Abby, played by Piper Rubio, as she attempts to reconnect with the Freddy Fazbear robots and unintentionally uncovers the disturbing origins of the decaying pizza restaurant central to the series.

Given how the original 2023 film used its post-credits scene to set up future storylines, fans can expect the FNAF 2 stinger to play an important role in shaping the direction of a potential third installment. With its expanding mythology and strategic tease, the sequel builds anticipation for what may come next in the spine-chilling franchise.

What was the post-credit scene in Five Nights at Freddy's?

A new set of rules. A new level of fear. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 only in theaters December 5. pic.twitter.com/PpezetzVQN — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) November 5, 2025

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 fans are likely to remember the original film’s post-credits scene, which teased the franchise’s future direction. After Mike and Abby believed they had defeated the haunted animatronics, the movie delivered one final scare through the return of CoryxKenshin’s Cab Driver.

In the brief 18-second stinger, the cabbie is abruptly awakened by the appearance of Balloon Boy, a major character from the games who had not yet been introduced in the film universe. As the jump scare unfolds, the words “COME FIND ME” flash across the screen, hinting at Balloon Boy’s deeper involvement in upcoming stories.

Exploring the plot of Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Clock’s ticking. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is in theaters Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/nxaIfvZDrk pic.twitter.com/WrfBTGwZye — Five Nights at Freddy's (@FNAFMovie) December 3, 2025

One year after the terrifying events at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, the disturbing truth has faded into a lighthearted town legend, inspiring the first-ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike and police officer Vanessa have done everything they can to protect Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby, by hiding what truly happened and concealing the grim fate of her animatronic friends.

However, Abby’s longing to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy drives her to sneak out, unknowingly triggering a new wave of horror. Her actions set off a chain of unsettling events that begin to unravel long-buried secrets surrounding the restaurant’s origins. As the past resurfaces, it becomes clear that something far more sinister has been concealed for decades—an ancient terror tied to Freddy’s darkest history.

Abby’s discovery pulls Mike and Vanessa back into a nightmare they hoped was over, forcing them to confront the malevolent forces that have lain dormant. What starts as a child’s innocent attempt to revisit lost friends becomes a chilling battle for survival as the forgotten evil awakens, threatening not only Abby but the entire town.

The sequel reunites much of the original cast, with Josh Hutcherson returning as Mike, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa and Piper Rubio as Abby, continuing their characters’ haunting journey. Matthew Lillard reprises his role as the sinister William Afton, deepening the story’s dark tension. The film expands its ensemble with new additions, including McKenna Grace, Wayne Knight and Skeet Ulrich.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.