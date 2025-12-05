Who went home in Hell's Kitchen Season 24 Episode 10? Details explored

Chef Gordon Ramsay (Image Via Getty)

Hell’s Kitchen season 24 episode 10 saw teams Blue and Red fighting to make a mark during the competition.

The competition began with a blind taste test, followed by the tense dinner service.

Team Red managed to shine in the service, whereas the blue team could not keep up with the pressure.

The frequent mishaps, especially by Chris, made Gordon Ramsay furious.

At the end of the episode, Chris Faison was eliminated by Chef Ramsay.

Chris Faison is a lead culinary instructor from Rahway, New Jersey.

Hell’s Kitchen season 24: Highlights from the show and Chris’s journey

Season 24 of Hell’s Kitchen premiered on September 25, 2025.

20 chefs from different states participated in the competition and by the end of episode 9, only nine remained.

These nine contestants are divided into two teams, Blue and Red.

The contestants in team blue are Anthony, Chris, Henry, Jayden, and the contestants in the red team are Anaiya, Cyndi, Ellie, Jada and Lisa.

The episode started with the teams going for the blind taste test to guessing the correct ingredients.

They had to shut down their senses and concentrate on their sense of taste.

The contestants had to wear noise cancellation headphones and were blindfolded.

Team Blue lagged behind in the challenge and was defeated by the Red Team.

The winners won a jet skiing trip.

Chris joined the winning team on the trip, as he used his punishment pass.

The dinner service was brutal, as the kitchen experienced a lot of mishaps.

Team Red did quite well in the service and faced minor issues during the service.

Team Blue, however, struggled, especially Chris.

Chris had to redo several things in the kitchen, which made his team fall behind.

His beef Wellingtons were not up to the mark; he burned the chicken on one occasion and sent a raw one another time.

His skills made Chef Ramsay very angry, and he was reprimanded several times during the episode.

Team Blue and Team Red at the end had to work together to finish the kitchen service.

This infuriated Gordon Ramsay who did not gave blue team the opportunity to pick the members for elimination.

He eliminated Chris for his mismanagement during the service.

Gordon Ramsay praised Chris but also remarked that the service did not bring out the “best in him.”

He stated:

“As a culinary instructor, Chris brings out the best in others, but tonight's service didn't bring out the best in him. I hope he finds his footing in New Jersey and keeps inspiring others."

In the early episode, Chris won a punishment pass for his seared scallops with pickled mushrooms and Chinese eggplant.

He also encouraged Bradley after his mishap in the kitchen.

The Blue Team won the next competition and was rewarded with a lunch with Chef Ramsay.

In episode 4, he scored a point for his team with his grilled monkfish.

His team also won this challenge as well and was treated with a stay at a private mansion.

He continued working well in the competition and was not nominated at any point.

Chris had to participate in a Cook for Your Life challenge.

Earlier in the episode he was lauded for his clam chowder but had to face the challenge due to being in bottom four.

But his dish was praised by Gordon Ramsay, and he became the third chef to survive the elimination.

After Chris’s elimination, the fight between the remaining eight contestants would be interesting for viewers to watch.

