"I would not like to go toe-to-toe" – Jeopardy!'s Harrison Whitaker reflects on avoiding the tough 2026 Tournament of Champions field

Harrison Whitaker of Jeopardy! season 42 (Image via jeopardy.com)

Harrison Whitaker, a Jeopardy! champion, has stated that he is pleased to compete in the 2027 Tournament of Champions rather than the 2026 contest. Addressing the strength of the 2026 field, Whitaker said,

"I would not like to go toe-to-toe with — I won’t name names, but I could name every name frankly."

Whitaker qualified for the 2027 postseason after his 15-game run, which included 14 wins and $373,999 in total regular-play earnings.

He also participated in Celebrity Jeopardy! during the same period, completing four games before returning to film ten more.

Preparation and strategy for Harrison Whitaker in the 2027 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Whitaker discussed his preparation for the upcoming tournament with executive producer Sarah Whitcomb-Foss on Jeopardy! Substack.

He noted that the extra time before the 2027 Tournament of Champions allows him to review his gameplay and identify areas for improvement. Whitaker explained,

"I sort of know a bit of what I’m lacking. I know where some of my gameplay weaknesses lie."

Whitaker also commented on observing future opponents over the year, noting that a year provides a long period to watch the field fill up with faces and that he plans to watch Jeopardy! a bit differently going forward, describing this period as a "long time."

Whitcomb-Foss noted the advantages and challenges of having extended preparation time, explaining that champions often view having the longest time to prepare as both a benefit and a difficulty, calling it a "blessing and a curse."

Whitaker’s acknowledgment of both the benefits and considerations aligns with the extended lead time before his tournament.

Filming conditions and travel

During his Jeopardy! run, Whitaker maintained a limited sleep schedule due to travel between England and California.

He reported getting only four hours of sleep before each taping day due to the transatlantic flights required.

Whitaker described completing about half a dozen transatlantic flights in three weeks as "taxing."

He also mentioned a preference to limit "flying", noting that it is not something he enjoys.

Despite these conditions, he completed all 15 games, including a gap for Celebrity Jeopardy!, returning to California to film the remaining episodes.

Gameplay habits and audience reactions

Whitaker addressed behaviors observed during his games, including swaying, fast speech, and speaking with a British accent. He explained,

"I knew in advance the swaying was not going to be everyone’s taste. Believe me, I don’t want to sway. I wish I could just stand still. I can’t help myself. I tried."

Regarding the perceived accent, he added that many viewers thought he spoke in a "British accent," though he did not understand why they perceived it that way.

Audience feedback was also noted, with some fans referring to him as a "Jeopardbae!" or "hottie," comments that Whitaker acknowledged without further commentary.

Whitaker also shared that he consumed a can of Coca-Cola before each game for energy, stating, "I just don’t really drink caffeine ever, but I wasn’t going to leave anything when it came to this."

He described the effect as making him "completely wired" and necessary to maintain his pre-game routine.

His performance during the 15 games led him to number 14 on the All-Time Winnings, Regular-Play Only list, totaling $375,999, including his second-place bonus in the final game.

Whitaker commented on specific gameplay elements such as Daily Doubles, explaining that he was not confident in his ability with Daily Doubles, which made it almost a "relief" not to encounter them, as he tended to second-guess during these rounds, resulting in conservative wagers.

He also shared that his preparation involved reviewing episodes on YouTube and consulting J! Archive to monitor clues at higher speeds, a strategy to simulate in-game pressure.

