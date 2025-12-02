Mike Richards accepts the award for Outstanding Game Show for Jeopardy! (Image via Getty)

Jeopardy! returned on Dec. 1 with a matchup between Harrison Whitaker, Brendan Thomas, and Libby Jones.

The episode ended with the headline moment, “Longtime champ Harrison Whitaker falls after a 14-game streak in Jeopardy!” Whitaker entered the game with 14 wins and total earnings of $373,999.

The new game placed him against two challengers who worked through the clues at a steady pace. The board produced five triple stumpers, which shaped the rhythm of the match and set up a close finish.

By the start of Final Jeopardy!, Whitaker held the lead at $21,000. Jones followed with $17,200, and Thomas sat at $3,600. Wagers changed the final order.

Whitaker wagered $13,401, dropping him to $7,599. Thomas added $3,599 for a finish of $7,199. Jones wagered $7,601, bringing her total to $24,801 and giving her the win. The episode confirmed a new champion and closed Whitaker’s run.

The show ended with an update that Season 42 continues on Tuesday, when Jones returns to face two new challengers. Her next appearance will decide whether her win becomes a streak or a single-game result. The episode also listed the all-time top players, noting names such as Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider and James Holzhauer.

What happened in the December 1 episode of Jeopardy! ?

The Dec. 1 game followed a clear pattern from the first round. All three players moved through clues without long pauses, and several categories produced shared attempts.

One contestant said during the game, “I knew I had to stay steady to keep up,” which matched the movement of the scoreboard. The five triple stumpers showed that the board carried clues that none of the players solved, affecting score changes and momentum.

Whitaker built an early lead as he found a Daily Double and added to his total. Jones kept a close distance, keeping her score within range. Thomas stayed behind but used small gains to remain in the game.

A moment of focus came when one contestant noted, “The scores are still close enough for anything to shift,” which reflected the point spread.

In Double Jeopardy!, another Daily Double allowed Jones to tighten the gap. This set the stage for a decisive Final Jeopardy! round.

The wagers determined the outcome rather than a wide score difference. Jones’s correct response and added wager moved her ahead. Whitaker’s wager lowered his total, ending his streak. The final board left Jones with the top score and the role of returning champion.

Recap highlights of Jeopardy!

The results section of the episode laid out the final standings. Jones won with $24,801. Whitaker finished second with $7,599.

Thomas placed third with $7,199. The recap stated that “the wagers told the story of the game,” and the final tallies supported that point. Jones began Final Jeopardy! only $3,800 behind Whitaker. Her wager of $7,601 moved her to the top.

Thomas used a near-full wager to reach his final number. Whitaker’s wager subtracted a large portion of his lead, placing him behind both players.

The context around Whitaker’s exit included his numbers from the season. His run totaled 14 wins and $373,999.

The recap listed this alongside the show’s historical standings. The all-time list included Ken Jennings with 74 wins, Amy Schneider with 40, and Mattea Roach with 23. The episode placed Whitaker’s streak as part of the ongoing season rather than the long-term leaderboard.

The show also included a short preview of the next episode. Jones will return as the new champion for the following match in Season 42. She will face two new contestants. The update noted that viewers can tune in to see whether she will extend her time on the show or finish with one win.

