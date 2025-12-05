Who is Stuart Knechtle? Connecticut pastor reveals his conversation with Barron Trump about the latter's religious stances

Barron Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Stuart Knechtle shared his recent phone conversation with Barron Trump on the Season 3, Episode 137 of the George Janko Show. He revealed that the midnight conversation was about God and Christianity.

Stuart Knechtle is an assistant pastor at Grace Community Church, New Canaan, Connecticut. His father, Cliffe Knechtle, is a senior pastor at the same church.

The father and son are also activists and run the YouTube channel "Give Me an Answer," a public apologetics ministry where they discuss their faith and answer people's questions and doubts. They also participate in college campus tours across the country to debate and discuss Christianity.

Stuart Knechtle appeared on Janko's podcast with his father and stated that he shared his opinions, even giving Barron Trump evidence of God and Christianity.

For the unversed, Barron Trump was baptized; however, he is not associated with any church. Donald Trump used to be a Presbyterian. Then, in 2020, the President announced that he identified as a non-denominational Christian.

Stuart claimed that Donald Trump's son listened and shared his stance, and the one thing that "stuck" with him was the pastor's friend's story. Knechtle said that the friend is in Africa, and he noticed that thousands of muslims were supposedly converting to Christianity because they had dreams and revelations of Jesus Christ.

Barron Trump found the story "interesting," and the Connecticut pastor told the podcast hosts that he hoped the 19-year-old was positively affected by the conversation. Stuart claimed that Barron was "very close" to putting his faith in Christ.

"He's very close to putting his faith in Christ, very close... Anyway, I think it shows the power of dreams and revelations that ambiguity, not certain other times when it does feel certain God could still close the door and then to people who are not believers see them and say, 'Wow, okay there could be something to that,'" Knechtle said.

NEW: Pastor Stuart Knechtle says Barron Trump is close to putting his faith in Christ, discusses a recent phone call he had with him.



"He's very close to putting his faith in Christ, very close," Knechtle said on George Janko's show.



"And so I pray that goes through." pic.twitter.com/pRG5WMmoh7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2025

Stuart Knechtle was criticized online for talking about his private conversation with Barron Trump

While some netizens appreciated the story, others questioned the pastor's actions. The X users said that Knechtle should not have revealed such personal details about the President's son.

"What kind of pastor is this? How does he not know how wildly inappropriate to publicly talk about this private conversation? If I were Barron, I'd never talked to this guy again. Classless," one netizen wrote.

"Should he really be sharing someone's personal conversations, especially the President's child?" another X user noted.

Stuart Knechtle has not responded to the backlash as of the time of writing. Neither Barron Trump nor his representative has commented on the matter.

In other news, the father-son duo visited the University of Georgia in October for their "Give Me an Answer" college tour. They participated in a Q&A session with the students and addressed their questions and concerns.

The session's clip went viral on social media as Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle discussed human suffering, sexism, homosexuality, religious doubts, and their rise to fame, as well as their interview with Logan Paul.