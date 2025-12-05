The final supermoon of 2025 arrives this December as the Cold Moon — what it means and when you can see it

TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 20: The Super Moon seen on August 20, 2024 in Turin, Italy. This is the first of two super moons in the month of August, with the end of the month seeing a rare super moon, which happens about once every ten years. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

​The final supermoon of the year is almost here, and many people are looking forward to seeing it. This special full moon is called the Cold Moon, and it will appear on Thursday, December 4. Since it is the last supermoon of 2025, it feels extra special for sky lovers and anyone who enjoys watching the night sky.

When you can see the cold moon in the sky

The Cold Moon will be visible if the weather is clear. It will start rising in the eastern sky around sunset. As the evening gets darker, the moon will become brighter and more visible. The U.S. Naval Observatory says the moon will be fully bright at 6:14 p.m. ET.

If you step outside around midnight, you will see the moon at its highest point in the sky. You don't need a telescope or any other equipment. Just look up, and you will notice the moon looks a bit bigger and brighter than usual. NASA will also provide simple updates on its Daily Moon Guide for those who want more details.

​What exactly is a supermoon?

A supermoon happens when a full moon comes closer to Earth in its orbit. The moon does not move around Earth in a perfect circle. It travels in an oval shape, which means it is sometimes far away and sometimes close.

When the moon is close to Earth and also full, it is called a supermoon. This makes the moon appear slightly larger and more glowing in the sky.

NASA explains that a moon becomes a supermoon when it is within 90% of its closest distance to Earth. These special moons appear only three to four times a year, which is why people love watching them.

​Why is it called the cold moon?

The name “Cold Moon” has been used for many years. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, many full moon names come from old Native American and European traditions.

The December full moon is called the Cold Moon because it appears during the start of the winter season, when days are shorter and nights feel longer and colder.

Some groups also refer to it as the Long Night Moon because December has some of the longest nights of the year. During this time, the moon stays in the sky for many hours, giving everyone more time to enjoy its soft, bright glow.

​When is the next supermoon after this one?

This Cold Moon is the last supermoon of 2025, but the next one is not far away. NASA says another supermoon will appear in January 2026, continuing the series.

For now, this December Cold Moon is a lovely chance to pause, step outside, and enjoy the peaceful feeling that a bright full moon brings.