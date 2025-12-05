Will there be The Last Frontier Season 2? Renewed or canceled? Everything we know so far

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Jason Clarke, Tait Blum and Simone Kessell attend Apple TV+'s "The Last Frontier" World Premiere at Regal Union Square on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Starring Jason Clarke, The Last Frontier season 1 ended on December 5, 2025, with its tenth and final episode. Apple TV+ has not yet confirmed whether the show will return for a second season, so its future remains uncertain. The finale suggests that there is a lot more story left to tell, especially with the couple, Havlock and Sidney, who seem to have a more elaborate escape plan.

In the finale episode, Havlock successfully avoids being caught by the authorities, but Sidney is injured and arrested. By the end, Frank receives a mysterious call hinting that Havlock is ready to rescue his wife from the prison van, teasing a possible continuation of the story.

According to Collider, Apple TV’s The Last Frontier has been very popular, staying #1 on the global Top 10 chart for several weeks. The show follows two main storylines: Frank’s family and his role as a U.S. Marshal in Fairbanks, as well as a new threat in the Alaskan wilderness involving a CIA-related conspiracy. Sidney, connected to the CIA, is set to expose Bradford, who has been using her operatives for secret missions. The Archive 6 plays a key role, holding proof against Bradford. The season begins with a JPAT plane crash, initially thought to involve the CIA, but later it is revealed that Sidney is the mastermind behind it all.

Will there be The Last Frontier season 2?

Right now, Apple TV+ has not officially renewed The Last Frontier for a second season. If the show does return, we can expect most of the main cast and creative team to come back, with a new story set again in the cold, harsh Alaskan wilderness.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but given Apple’s affinity for prestige dramas and the first season’s gripping storyline, a renewal seems very likely. If it happens, it will probably be another 10-episode season. For now, we just have to wait and see what Apple decides.

Does The Last Frontier season 1 finale set the stage for season 2?

The story of Havlock and Sidney is not finished yet. The JPAT fugitives and their crimes in the Alaskan wilderness are now behind bars, and Archive 6 has been put in safe hands to be exposed. Sidney’s fate, however, ends on a cliffhanger. After a one-on-one fight with Bradford near the freezing water, Sidney was injured, and after recovering, she was put into a prison van.

Soon, Frank receives a call and learns that Havlock is still alive and is ready to rescue Sidney with guns. The prison van's door closes, and Sidney gives a chilling smile, hinting that the couple has another plan to escape Fairbanks. Frank has moved on and even got rid of the gun in his basement, but the finale suggests there is still more he must do to keep Fairbanks safe.

Where to watch The Last Frontier season 1?

All ten episodes are now available on Apple TV, with each episode lasting approximately 55 minutes. The first two episodes of The Last Frontier premiered on October 10, 2025, and new episodes were released every Friday. With an active subscription plan, viewers can watch the show. The subscription starts at $12.99 per month, and new users get a 7-day free trial. Subscribing to Apple TV also grants access to other popular shows, including Pluribus, The Morning Show and more.

If The Last Frontier season 2 is announced, we will keep updating you with its possible plot, cast and everything you need to know.