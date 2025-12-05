Complete cast breakdown of Jay Kelly: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

George Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern in Jay Kelly (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Netflix)

Noah Baumbach directs Jay Kelly, a 2025 comedy drama that he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer. Baumbach is known for films such as Marriage Story and The Squid and the Whale.

Jay Kelly premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2025, earning a Golden Lion nomination. It was released in select theaters on November 14, 2025, and will stream on Netflix starting December 5, 2025.

The plot follows Jay Kelly, who is a famous actor played by George Clooney. After wrapping his latest film, Jay wants time with his youngest daughter, Daisy, but she heads to college in Europe early. Clooney takes a trip across Europe with his manager, Ron Sukenick, played by Adam Sandler.

The journey becomes a reflection on their past choices, family issues, and the cost of fame. They face regrets, old friends and family ties. Ron deals with his own home problems while supporting Jay. The story combines humor and emotion, illustrating how stardom impacts personal life.

The major cast includes George Clooney as the lead actor, facing a midlife crisis. Adam Sandler plays his loyal manager. Laura Dern is the publicist handling the chaos. Billy Crudup is an old friend from acting school. Other key roles fill out the ensemble with family and industry figures.

The film runs 134 minutes and is rated R. Producers are David Heyman, Amy Pascal, and Baumbach. It was shot on 35mm film in locations like New York, London and Tuscany.

Jay Kelly: Complete cast breakdown

George Clooney as Jay Kelly: The famous actor on a journey of self-discovery. Seen before in Ocean's Eleven, Up in the Air, Gravity, The Descendants and Ticket to Paradise.

Adam Sandler as Ron Sukenick: Jay's devoted manager, dealing with family issues. Known from Uncut Gems, Hustle, 50 First Dates, Murder Mystery, Happy Gilmore and Grown Ups.

Laura Dern as Liz: Jay's high-energy publicist. Recognised from Marriage Story, Big Little Lies, Little Women and Jurassic Park.

Billy Crudup as Timothy: Jay's old acting school roommate, now a child psychologist. Appeared in Almost Famous, Watchmen, Hello Tomorrow! and The Morning Show.

Riley Keough as Jessica: Jay's ex-girlfriend from his past. Featured in Daisy Jones & the Six, Zola, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Runaways.

Grace Edwards as Daisy Kelly: Jay's youngest daughter, heading to college. Seen in Asteroid City, Call Jane and A Jazzman's Blues.

Stacy Keach as Mr Kelly: Jay's father. Known for Nebraska, The Bourne Legacy, Planes and Prison Break.

Jim Broadbent as Peter Schneider: The late director who gave Jay his break. Appeared in Gangs of New York, Hot Fuzz and Another Year.

Patrick Wilson as Ben Alcock: A fellow actor in Jay's circle. Recognised from The Conjuring, Annabelle, Watchmen, Aquaman and Insidious.

Other supporting roles include:

Eve Hewson as Daphne: A supporting friend on the trip. Seen in Flora and Son, The Perfect Couple, Bad Sisters and Behind Her Eyes.

Greta Gerwig as Lois Sukenick (voice): Ron's wife, heard over phone calls. Known for directing Lady Bird and Barbie, acting in Frances Ha and White Noise.

Josh Hamilton as Carter: Another industry friend. Appeared in Maestro, Kicking and Screaming, and The Sleepy Hollow.

Lenny Henry as Larry: A funeral guest at Peter Schneider's service. Known for Missing You, and The Long Song.

Isla Fisher as Melanie Alcock: A fleeting connection. Known for Wedding Crashers and The Lookout.

Louis Partridge as Young Timothy: Featured in Enola Holmes, Pistol and Medusa Deluxe.

Featured in and . Jamie Demetriou as Clive: A local who adds humour to the trip. Known for What We Do in the Shadows and A Couple of Cuckoos.

Lars Eidinger as a German Cyclist: In the Italian scenes. Recognised from Personal Shopper and Babylon Berlin.

Janine Duvitski as a supporting role: Small part in the ensemble. Seen in Benidorm and Death in Paradise

Kyle Soller as Director: From Jay's early days. Featured in Anna Karenina and The Inheritance.

Giovanni Esposito as Antonio: Seen in Gomorrah and The Tourist.

Seen in and Noah Baumbach as a director (cameo): Directing one of Jay's old films. The filmmaker himself.

Jay Kelly is now in select theatres. Stream it on Netflix starting December 5, 2025.

