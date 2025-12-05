How rich is Rachel Zoe from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Net worth explored

Rachel Zoe (Image via Getty)

Rachel Zoe, who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2025, holds an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This figure stems from decades in fashion styling, design ventures and media appearances, including her recent role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Born Rachel Zoe Rosenzweig on September 1, 1971, she built her wealth through a series of precise steps, from early editing roles to commanding celebrity wardrobes.​

After moving to New York City, she began editing at YM magazine, later transitioning into freelance styling, despite never having studied fashion.​

Her client list soon featured Nicole Richie, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Cameron Diaz, Lindsay Lohan, Mischa Barton, Keira Knightley, Liv Tyler, Jennifer Lawrence and Miley Cyrus.

With Richie, she shaped the "boho-chic" look of loose dresses and oversized jewelry, a Y2K staple.

A breakthrough came in 2004, when Garner was styled for the Academy Awards, propelling her to charge $10,000 per job, up from her earlier $18,000 yearly salary.​

Zoe's ventures multiplied. She launched The Rachel Zoe Collection in 2011, featuring handbags, footwear, jewelry and cold-weather accessories sold at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's, drawing inspiration from 1960s and 1970s influences.

Collaborations included Judith Leiber luxury bags, Gap's Piperlime.com consultancy, Samsung BlackJack ads, QVC's Luxe line of jewelry and scarves and Lindex in 2011 and 2016. Additionally, collaborations included Quinny-Maxi-Cosi strollers. She co-founded DreamDry salons with Robin Moraetes.​

In 2009, The Zoe Report debuted as a daily email newsletter covering beauty, lifestyle and fashion, later introducing Box of Style subscriptions featuring items valued at $300 or more for $100. The company was acquired by Bustle Digital Group in 2019.

Books followed: Style A to Zoe: The Art of Fashion, Beauty and Everything Glamour (co-written with Rose Apodaca) and 2014's Living in Style: Inspiration and Advice for Everyday Glamour, featuring personal photos and tips.

She hosted Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe on Lifetime in 2015, alongside Derek Blasberg, with guests including Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria, across eight episodes.​

On The Rachel Zoe Project, viewers met Berman as business manager, Joey Maalouf as hairdresser, Marisa Lee Runyon as assistant-turned-QVC director, Brad Goreski as style director, and Jeremiah Brent as protégé.

Seasons covered assistant Taylor Jacobson's exit, Zoe's first pregnancy, her collection launch, DreamDry planning, and her second book.

The series spotlighted her balance of high-stakes work and home, much like the dynamics now unfolding on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.​

Personal shifts influence her current chapter on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In September 2024, she and Berman announced their separation after 33 years together and 26 years married:



"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parenting our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share."



She filed for divorce in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences; Berman's net worth stands at $5 million.​

Reports link her stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills partly to finances amid the split. A source noted,



“When they finally do divorce, it’s going to cost a fortune, and she needs to be prepared,” adding, she “needs to start branching out on her own now that they are no longer together. It's important to her. Rodger will continue to be involved in her businesses, but at a different capacity than he once was.”



Her company revenue figures vary, with estimates from under $5 million to $15 million annually.​

Styling remains core, as she told a client a scenario:



"If my client calls me and says, ‘I’m going to a friend’s premiere,’ I’ll say, ‘Come over and let’s do something cute.’ And I won’t bill them for that."



On home as an extension of style, she said,



"What happens style-wise behind closed doors, in your home, shouldn’t be incidental. Home isn’t just where you stow your things or sack out for the night. It should be your private escape."​



Stay tuned for more updates.