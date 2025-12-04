The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 episode 1: Dorit and Rachel's divorce and Sutton’s feud with Avi and Garcelle take centre stage

Eden Sassoon, Lisa Vanderpump, Eileen Davidson, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley (Image Via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 episode 1 premiered on December 4, 2025.

The episode highlighted the lives of Dorit and Rachel after their divorce and Erika's latest fling.

But the feud between Sutton, Avi and Garcelle dominated the conversation between the cast members.

The cast members also met and talked about their lives at Kyle’s Summer Solstice’s party.

Other big news for the viewers was the return of Rachel Zoe to reality television after a very long time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 : Divorce, past feud, and Rachel Zoe entry mark the first episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15, episode 1, saw Dorit meeting up with Bozama and talking about her divorce.

Dorit in her confessional, admitted that she is quite close to Bozama and she is always looking up to her when anything good or bad happens in her life.

But Boz, on the other hand, complained about her long voice notes.

The duo then talks about Dorit’s husband’s cheating scandal and eventual divorce.

Dorit remarked about her divorce, stating:

“When I saw that on the street, him kissing other woman, I felt like that’s it. That man there on the street, I don’t know him.”

She later admitted that she filed for the divorce the very next day.

Dorit also spoke about her reasons for rejecting shared custody of her children with her ex-husband.

Sutton talks about Avi and Garcelle to Kyle

Further in the episode, Erica and Kyle visit Sutton’s house to meet with her mother, who is currently visiting her.

Erica and Sutton are guarded towards one another because of their previous confrontations.

During the visit, Kyle talks about Avi asks Sutton what happened between them.

She shared that she broke up with Avi on bad terms.

The conversation shifted to Gracelle, and Sutton remarked that she had no idea what happened and why she unfollowed her on social media.

Rachel Zoe talked about her life after the divorce

Viewers got a glimpse of Rachel Zoe's life after her divorce. She shared she does not need a man in her house as she gets all the peace she wants.

She also spoke about her current relationship with her ex.

Zoe stated:

“ My relationship with my ex now. There is a lot of reasons that our relationship was strained, and in hindsight, if I had to say a greatest regret, it would be working together.”

Rachel also introduced her 11-year-old son, Kaius, to the audience.

Erika talks about her divorce and recent flings to Bozama

Erika and Bozama talked about the former’s life after the divorce.

Erika spoke about her ex Tom and stated:

“ Certainly Tom’s story is ending and mine is ongoing. There is a part of me, I think I would like to say goodbye, but what does that do? Does it gives you closure or it give you more unanswered questions?”

When asked about her dating rumors, Erika strategically dodged the question.

Kyle’s Summer Solstice party

The cast members met each other at Kyle’s Summer Solstice party. The conversation ranged from Dorit’s divorce to Rachel trying to fix her up with someone.

But the main conversation was Sutton talking about her and Garcelle’s falling out.

When asked, Sutton said:

“The last time that I saw Gracelle, she was walking out on me and everybody else. I texted again and again and again. She did not text back.”

She then continued:

“ I loved Gracelle. We were best friends. I didn’t see her as an ally, I just don’t like to talk about her like that.”

