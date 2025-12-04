Who is Tilly Norwood? Creator explains the push for “girl-next-door authenticity” in the controversial AI actress

(Image via Instagram/@tillynorwood)

Tilly Norwood is an Artificial Intelligence-generated actress created by Eline Van der Velden, founder of the AI talent studio Xicoia. Norwood’s launch in the film industry has caused controversy with actors and the SAG-AFTRA union raising concerns that it might affect jobs and gigs for human performers.



Velden, while speaking at Content London on December 7, 2025, explained the rationale for creating Norwood and how they strived to achieve a girl-next-door persona. She revealed that she worked on over 2000 iterations of Norwood as she wanted authenticity and a “girl next door’ vibe for her creation.

She added:

“There were so many versions of her where she was too beautiful or didn’t have that ‘girl next door’ authenticity, and ultimately that is what has made Tilly Norwood go around the world,”

"Thought about making her half robot, but I chose not to go in that direction," Tilly Norwood's creator reveals reason why AI-generated actress was made

Tilly Norwood’s creator revealed that she originally planned to make the AI-generated actress half-robot but decided against it because she wanted her creation to be able to “provoke reactions in the audience.”

"Thought about making her half robot, but I chose not to go in that direction because I felt, as an artist, you always want to provoke a reaction in the audience.”

Velden, in an interview with Deadline published on November 7, 2025, discussed the reception of the AI actress. She stated that it was never her intention to upset the acting community or take anybody’s job.

She emphasized that Norwood won’t take anyone’s jobs and would not be a negative influence for teens as they grow:

“Girls know she can never be real, which is better than real people who have all sorts of filters.”

Velden is proud of her creation and says it is a showcase of human capabilities in this age, adding that Norwood represents a time when the industry needed self-introspection.

The AI production company founder revealed that 40 other AI actors were in production.

