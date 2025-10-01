"Tilly Norwood is not an actor": SAG AFTRA finally issues a comment on the AI actress

AI character Tilly Norwood (Image via X/@TillyNorwood)

SAG-AFTRA issued a statement on Tuesday criticizing a recently established AI talent studio, stating: “Creativity is, and should remain, human-centered.”

Over the weekend, Eline Van der Velden, creator of the AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood, addressed criticism following reports that her studio sought professional representation for Norwood.

Van der Velden defended the character as a creative work, comparing AI performers to tools like CGI or puppetry. The response comes amid industry backlash, with actors and SAG-AFTRA raising concerns about AI’s impact on human performers and the ethical implications of digital likenesses.

At the Zurich Film Festival, Dutch AI company Particle 6 Productions' creator, Eline Van der Velden, announced the release of Xicoia, “the world’s first artificial intelligence talent studio.”

However, she received criticism and subsequently stated in an Instagram post: “She is not a replacement for a human being.”

SAG-AFTRA, the American labor union representing actors and other entertainment professionals, has issued an official statement on the matter: “The union is opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics.”

“To be clear, ‘Tilly Norwood’ is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation,” SAG-AFTRA added. “It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion and, from what we’ve seen, audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience. It doesn’t solve any ‘problem’ — it creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry. “Additionally,” the statement continued, “signatory producers should be aware that they may not use synthetic performers without complying with our contractual obligations, which require notice and bargaining whenever a synthetic performer is going to be used.”

Tilly Norwood's creator slams critics from Hollywood

Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actress created by Particle6 Productions under comedian and writer Eline Van der Velden, was unveiled at the Zurich Film Festival.

Van der Velden revealed that several talent agencies expressed interest in casting the AI creation in films and shows, sparking widespread outrage in Hollywood over the implications for human actors.

Actors such as Emily Blunt, Lukas Gage, Melissa Barrera, and Kiersey Clemons have strongly criticized the AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood.

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg further condemned the creation during Monday’s episode of The View, highlighting widespread industry backlash against AI in entertainment.

"It's a little bit of an unfair advantage. But you know what? Bring it on," she told. "Because you can always tell them from us."

