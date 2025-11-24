Candace Owens claims she has informed the White House of a "France and Israeli assassination plot" against her after accusing the Macrons

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on September 20, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, September 21st. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and claimed that she has informed the White House of a "France and Israeli assassination plot" against her. She added that she was up for sharing further details about the identity of the alleged assassins and their account details through which money exchange happened.

The tweet by Candace read,

"I have informed people in the Federal government and the White House of the France and Israeli assassination plot and am willing to provide full details, as well as the name of the assassins and international accounts in France and Canada through which money was exchanged. "

The tweet garnered massive attention on the social media platform. As of now, the post garnered more than 1.5 million views as well as over 46K likes since the time it was uploaded. The post popped up after Candace Owens shared another tweet on November 22. The first time, she claimed that the Macrons had paid for her assassination.

According to Candace, she was contacted by a "high-ranking employee of the French Government," who told her about the aforementioned plan. She continued by claiming that the task was specifically given to a small team within the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group, with one Israeli in it as well.

In the tweet, Candace Owens wrote that the person who contacted her also shared some details related to Charlie Kirk's assassination in September. The tweet read,

"Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk's assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement."

In the tweet, Candace further wrote that journalist Xavier Poussard's life was also in danger and that the issue had become quite serious. The source apparently told Candace that many high officials within the American government had been aware of the situation. She urged netizens to retweet the post and spread the word.

Candace Owens claimed that payments for assassinations were operating through Club des Cent

As aforementioned, Candace Owens has posted a bunch of tweets speaking of an alleged assassination plot against her. She has shared a lot of details in the tweets and claimed that she was willing to share more. One post that made it to her X account, in which Candace claimed that the payments related to assassinations were happening through Club des Cent.

Calling the alleged assassination a "joint state operation," Candace said,

"This means there is a paper trail and I encourage the patriots of France to do what you can to uncover it. I would again like to stress that there was a French female assassin but also a male, Israeli assassin that were selected to kill me."

This tweet too garnered massive traction on the social media platform. More than 3.5 million people have viewed the tweet, and over 47.5K liked it. Many even shared their responses to her claims and speculations. One netizen even claimed that in such a situation, the US government was bound to provide protection to Candace Owens and investigate the matter.

Despite Candace Owens' claims, none of the aforementioned details have been officially confirmed.

​