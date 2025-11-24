Which prison is Ghislaine Maxwell housed at? Everything to know as former ABC15 anchor Stephanie Hockridge is sentenced to the same jail

(L-R) Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein and musician Michael Bolton pose for a portrait during a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Stephanie Hockridge, a former TV anchor who was convicted of wire fraud earlier this year, was sentenced to ten years of prison on Friday, November 21. Per her sentencing, Hockridge will be admitted to the same Texas prison facility as Ghislaine Maxwell.

Stephanie Hockridge, a co-founder of the PPP loan processing company Blueacorn, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2025. pic.twitter.com/4gOeOkuytM — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) November 22, 2025

Fox News reports that the s*x trafficker, who was Epstein's accomplice in his crimes, is housed at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. It's a minimum-security facility where other high-profile criminals, such as fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and scammer Jen Shah, reside as inmates.

A statement released by the Department of Justice about Hockridge's crimes reads:

"To get larger loans for certain PPP applicants, Hockridge and her co-conspirators fabricated documents, including payroll records, tax documentation and bank statements. ... Hockridge and her co-conspirators charged borrowers kickbacks based on a percentage of the funds received."

Besides prison, Hockridge, a Phoenix native, was also ordered to pay $64 million in restitution. Her prison sentence is scheduled to commence on December 30.



Stephanie Hockridge's husband may also face prison time in the near future

Northern District of Texas: GUILTY



Ex-TV news anchor, Stephanie Hockridge and her husband, Nathan Reis, fraudulently obtained over $300K in PPP loans for themselves, including one application that falsely claimed he was a VETERAN and an AFRICAN AMERICAN. pic.twitter.com/Hc33zhz5nJ — Bryant Michael Crabtree (@brymicrab) June 24, 2025

Stephanie Hockridge's sentencing comes after she was charged with running a multi-million dollar fraud Scheme in 2020, during the COVID pandemic. The news anchor was involved in the fraud alongside her husband, Nathan Reis.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple founded a fintech firm together in April 2020, named Blueacorn, which allegedly aims to help small businesses navigate the PPP loan process. These loans were a measure initiated by Congress to keep workers employed during the pandemic crisis.

However, Blueacorn was later identified as a fraudulent company, which processed over $12 billion in loans, out of which the couple pocketed $300 million themselves.

They also charged their clients an illegal "success fee," which was a strong violation of the SBA rules. Prosecutors also accused the couple of spending less than 1% of their intake on fraud prevention.

A federal official involved in the case stated that their company was a front for the couple's desire to siphon off a national crisis for their personal gain.

While Hockridge's sentencing is complete, her husband, Nathan Reis's, sentencing is scheduled later this month. He faces the same charges as his wife and might receive a similar sentence as well.