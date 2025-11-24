Who is Travis Turner? Wife and more about missing Virginia high school football coach amid ongoing search

A football on the sidelines before the start of the game. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

The sudden disappearance of a well-known high school football coach from Southwest Virginia has left the state and community in a clouded search for answers. Travis Turner, 46, is head football coach at Union High School in Wise County, a job he has had since the school's football program started.

His sudden disappearance on Thursday has increased worry among residents, students and families connected to the region’s athletics community.

Travis Turner comes from a football established Appalachian family. His father, Tom Turner, who died in 2006, was a renowned coach at Apalachee High School and led the Bulldogs to five state championships in his 26 years there.

Virginia high school football coach missing amid undefeated season with massive search underway https://t.co/fqCSaTBG9X pic.twitter.com/BtggHaCef2 — New York Post (@nypost) November 24, 2025

Turner himself was a star athlete, a highly rated high school quarterback who was recruited by national college powers. And his family’s well-known ties to football have only increased the glare from locals on what is happening.

Travis Turner is married to Leslie Caudill Turner, a County native who studied psychology at the University of Virginia’s College and early childhood development at Mountain Empire Community College.

The pair have children together, and it is not known where the family were when he left the house. Family members and friends have posted on social media that he is missing, asking the public to pray for him.

Virginia State Police report further details on Travis Turner's missing case

Turner came under investigation last week, the Virginia State Police said. Special Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office went to his house for an interview related to an ongoing investigation.

Before they could get there, officials were alerted that Turner had already left the residence. Officials said agents were not there to arrest Turner, nor had he been charged with a crime when the agents showed up.

Wise County Public Schools subsequently verified that they have placed an unnamed employee with paid administrative leave who also has a pending investigation against him.

Local reports suggest that allegations of inappropriate relations with minors are the focus of arrests in which the employee, whose precise identity has not been released by the district, is involved. The police have yet to confirm those reports due to confidentiality laws and ongoing investigation.

Travis Turner’s absence sends shock waves, especially because he was such a visible presence in the community. Under his guidance, the Union Bears had just concluded an undefeated regular season and were preparing for a regional playoff game.

His disappearance has players and supporters on edge as police are still using drones, K-9 units and coordinated ground teams to search through the area.