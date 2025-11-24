How did Hailey Bieber celebrate her 29th birthday? Model shares intimate moments with Justin Bieber and son Jack Blues

How Hailey Bieber Marked Her 29th Birthday With Family and Close Friends (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Hailey Bieber kicked off her 29th year with a laid-back celebration filled with personal touches, stylish moments and quality time with her family on November 22. She shared the special weekend with her husband, Justin Bieber and their son, Jack Blues, posting Instagram Stories and a separate post to give her followers a peek into the milestone celebration.

She also included a mirror selfie in her post where she showed off her birthday outfit. She was wearing a shimmering top of sequins and straight-leg jeans.

Hailey started her celebrations at the beginning of the week with a party held by her Rhode team. She also shared a preview of what was to come at the event, featuring a pink layered cake with bows and beautiful frosting.

Hailey Bieber celebrates 29th birthday with Justin and baby Jack Blues

On November 23, Hailey posted a series of Instagram posts. She also added a cute scene of their little boy, Jack Blues, riding in a tricycle stroller, allowing the fans an infrequent glimpse of their private family life.

Other snapshots showed a lovely white bouquet she had received, scenes of snow falling and a close-up of her silver sequined outfit.

“Best week ringing in 29,” Hailey captioned the post.

Hailey first met Justin Bieber in 2009 when Hailey found herself in the spotlight after Justin appeared on the Today show. Their romance had its good and bad moments over the years until Justin proposed in 2018, when both of them were on vacation in the Bahamas. They married the same year in New York City and held a big wedding in 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

In August 2024, they had their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.