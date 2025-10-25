“People are trying to be mean”: Hailey Bieber refuses to see ‘trans’ insult by trolls as a “diss”

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image via Getty)

Hailey Bieber recently addressed trolls calling her "trans" in the October 24 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast with Owen Thiele.

While sitting on the bed, her pants slightly lifted around the crotch area, prompting Owen to joke:

"Hailey, you're hard?"

The Rhode founder laughed and replied:

"The rumors are true," before adding that people try to be "mean" by calling her "trans," to which she responds:

"Like when people are trying to be mean, they're like, 'She looks trans.' And I'm like, 'Why do you think that's a diss? As if being like trans is a diss, or like some of the most beautiful women in the world and men in the world are trans.' So I just don't take that offensively at all."

Hailey Bieber addresses comments about her “looking trans” on the ‘In Your Dreams’ podcast with Owen Thiele. pic.twitter.com/uIAsu3ieT6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2025

Meanwhile, fans praised Hailey for her candid response, with one writing:

"Glad she’s setting the record straight—people really need to stop making unnecessary remarks about someone’s appearance. 💯"

"She cast a truth spell and everyone went silent," said another user.

"That energy is chef’s kiss 😏 flipping insults into admiration like a pro 💅" another user wrote.

"I know I want more than one": Hailey Bieber on growing her family with Justin Bieber

Elsewhere in the podcast, Owen Thiele asked Hailey Bieber whether she plans to expand her family with her husband, Justin Bieber.

"Do you want more [kids]?" asked Owen.

Hailey responded.

"I think so."

However, she clarified that she's not in a rush.

"I definitely do because I know I want more than one, but I'm not in a rush."

Hailey, who shares son Jack Blues Bieber with Justin Bieber, also expressed how she has always wanted to be a mother.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids. You know what's funny? The older I've gotten and now that I have a kid, I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing."

Owen also asked her whether it feels "daunting" to be a "young mother," noting that she welcomed her son, Jack, at 27 last year. In response, Hailey admitted pregnancy initially felt "daunting," explaining that "our life is about to change in a way which you've never experienced before and you don't know what to expect and you don't know what's coming."

However, once she gave birth, it no longer felt as intimidating, she added.

"So many people before I had a baby told me you can never be ready for it. You can never fully prepare yourself for it, and I think that's very true because you just don't know what it's like until you're in it. So I do think it felt a little bit daunting. I do think there were fears around it. I didn't know what to expect. Once they're here, you just figure it out day by day. And it's like every single day I'm learning about how to be a mom and what's best for my son and what's best for me as a mom," she added.

The full conversation between Hailey Bieber and Owen Thiele is available on Owen's official YouTube channel.