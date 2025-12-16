What did Rob Reiner say about Trump? History explained as Trump doubles down on his criticism of late director

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, tragically passed away on December 14 at the ages of 78 and 70, respectively. The couple’s son, Nick Reiner is being suspected of the murder, and has been arrested by the police, according to CNN.

Reiner was known for being an outspoken critic of Donald Trump’s presidency, and the President has now called out the director’s “raging obsession” with him in wake of the news of Reiner and his wife’s deaths.

Rob Reiner called Donald Trump a “convicted felon” multiple times in posts on social media, and frequently criticized the state of the country under the President. Back in February, Reiner took to X to write,

“Our founding fathers never imagined that the United States of America would be run by a convicted felon. And that compels me to add whatever resistance I can to try to correct that.”

He again referred to Trump’s felony conviction, and remarked on X at the time,

“The convicted felon president can continue to lie to his followers, but when the truth starts to affect their lives, they will abandon him.”

Reiner had also spoken about the removal of a veteran Medgar Evers from the Arlington National Cemetery website, and while criticizing the President, wrote,

“Erasing Medgar Evers and all Black people and women from the Arlington website is just the latest atrocious act from our Convicted Felon President.”

The When Harry Met Sally director also reflected on X about the state of the country back in May. While reflecting on the sacrifices made by his family members, such as an uncle who served in the D-Day invasion, Reiner wrote about the importance of remaining vigilant.

He had also criticized Trump’s decision making, and in a post on X, wrote,

“Trump flip flops, does 180s. But the one thing he’s consistent with is every day he breaks the law.”

While referring to Rob Reiner and his wife’s deaths, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social

President Donald Trump, while making a remembrance post for Rob Reiner, claimed that the director and actor was “tortured” and slammed the many comments that Reiner had made against him over the years. Trump wrote,

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

While hoping that the couple rests in peace, Trump also claimed that the director was obsessed with him and was paranoid. He added,

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The President doubled down on his criticism of Reiner while responding to a journalist in the White House as well.

Most recently, Reiner had criticized Trump’s presidency when it was announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be removed from air. As per The Daily Beast, Reiner connected the move to a “war on democracy,” and said,

“Trump has declared war on this democracy…If I’m Jimmy Kimmel, I’m suing the Trump administration. I’m suing them for abandoning my First Amendment rights.”

Back in 2017, during Trump’s first term, Reiner had referred to him as being “unqualified” and “mentally unfit” to be President, as per USA Today.