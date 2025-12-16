Who are Bettina Anderson’s parents? Donald Trump Jr engaged to Palm beach socialite

Donald Trump Jr. (R) sits with Bettina Anderson prior to a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony (Image via Getty)

U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced that his son, Donald Trump Jr., has engaged his girlfriend of six months, Bettina Anderson, People Magazine reported.

The POTUS shared the news at the White House on Monday, December 15.

"I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well. I want to thank Bettina for that one word: 'Yes,'" Donald Jr., 47, said during the announcement.

Anderson, who was born in December 1986 to entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson, joined in, saying:

"This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you."

Anderson's father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., who passed away from Alzheimer's disease in 2013, made history by becoming the youngest bank president in the United States in 1970, at the age of 26, when he began leading Worth Avenue National Bank.

A philanthropist, he later served on the boards of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the American Red Cross.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, he attended Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University, and attended the Harvard School of Business.

Anderson also served in the U.S. Army Reserve before entering the banking business.

Meanwhile, Bettina's mother, Inger Anderson, is also a philanthropist and entrepreneur who runs Palm Beach Groves, which she purchased with her husband in 1978.

"My mom has always been an inspiration to me," Anderson said in a March 2022 interview with Fashion Week Daily.

In addition to Bettina, Harry and Inger also had daughters, Mea Stone, Bebe McCranels, and Kristina McPherson, as well as sons Harry Loy III and Kent.

When did Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson start dating?

According to People Magazine, U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was first spotted with Bettina Anderson on a brunch date in August 2024, and again four months later in December.

Donald Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years. The couple welcomed five children together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

"Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!" A source told Page Six in December 2024.

After Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018, Donald Jr. reportedly began dating Kimberly Guilfoyle and became engaged in 2020. The couple never announced their split.

"Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year. They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public," the source added.

