Who is Claudio Gama? Inside the life of Anthony Geary's longtime husband as the soap icon dies at 78

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 23: Actor Anthony Geary accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor onstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 23, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Anthony Geary passed away at 78 on December 14 after suffering from complications from a scheduled operation three days prior. His husband, Claudio Gama, broke the news to TV Insider on December 15. He shared in a statement:

"It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband."

Claudio Gama has been Anthony Geary's longtime partner and husband for years. While there's not a lot of publicly available information about Claudio Gama, People reported that he runs a blog called MMaxi Travels Around The World. Much of the things he talks about in his blog chronicles his life in Amsterdam.

He also has a YouTube channel that shows glimpses of his life in Amsterdam, including food and videos exploring the city. Gama also often shares his and Geary's life since they moved to Amsterdam on his Instagram.

One of his last Instagram posts with Anthony Geary was from their Sinterklaas feast and celebration on December 5.

He shared a photo of himself and Geary cuddled on the couch, saying in the caption that Geary is going out to see Wicked 2 with his best mate later that night.

Anthony Geary's life with husband Claudio Gama, explored

Anthony Geary and Claudio Gama have been together for three decades. They first met 30 years ago in 1995. Gama shared in his Instagram posts in February 2025 that they were celebrating two anniversaries that month.

It's the 30th anniversary of when they met each other and six years since they got married.

Gama also shared a few days later in another Instagram post that they celebrated their double anniversary in a "full party mode" with "nice booze" and "pizza" around their "good friends."

Anthony Geary left General Hospital in 2015, although his episodes in the series would air until 2017. He told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that reinventing himself in his "new home" is an exciting prospect. That new home would become Amsterdam.

Geary and Gama moved full-time to Amsterdam that same year, and the late actor has nothing but good words to say about the city. He said that he "loved it here" urging an interview with Soaps In Depth in 2019.

Anthony Geary doesn't appear to be active on social media. But Claudio Gama often shares snippets of their Amsterdam life on his Instagram, blog, and YouTube channel.

Geary makes an appearance in some of his Instagram photos, including a random Thursday post on November 20.

Gama shared a photo of him giving Geary a kiss on the cheek while they snuggle on the couch with their cat Max. He calls it their family photo. The couple doesn't have children.

His last Instagram post mentioning Geary was from December 12. He said that "Tony is away returns on Monday," presumably referring to the actor's scheduled operation.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini shared a statement about the entire GH family being "heartbroken" following Anthony Geary's passing.