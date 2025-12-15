“This is a family tragedy”: Marjorie Taylor Greene urges empathy after Trump refers to Rob Reiner as ‘Tortured’ and ‘Struggling’ in condolence message

Michele Singer Reiner and director Rob Reiner attend the "Shock and Awe" red carpet on day four of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 9, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for DIFF)

The deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have sparked a wave of condolences from Hollywood and the world of politics.

On the other hand, as condolences continued to pour in for the influential director and activist, Donald Trump’s comments on Truth Social drew immediate pushback and also led to a call from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for empathy by stating that it “is a family tragedy not politics.”

As news of the deaths spread, Trump posted a message on Truth Social that noted the tragedy but cast it in a sharply political light.

He called Reiner “tortured and struggling” and claimed that the filmmaker’s public attacks on the Trump administration could have inspired some of the anger directed toward him.

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away... Reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," he wrote.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak.



This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was a Trump ally in the House of Representatives, reacted on X to disassociate herself from it.

Tagging Trump’s post, she wrote that Rob Reiner and his wife were “tragically murdered by their own son” with the other children now left in an intense state of mourning and emotional pain.

She emphasized that the situation should be approached with compassion, adding that many families grapple with addiction and mental health issues.

"This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder," she added.

What we know about Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner's death

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were discovered dead in their Los Angeles home late Sunday in an apparent homicide. Police later said the couple’s 32 year old son, Nick Reiner, had been arrested on a charge of murder.

He has already been arrested and the enquiries are continuing. The authorities have not shared information on a possible motive or evidence publicly, and there has been no conviction.

Rob Reiner was a giant of American entertainment, he directed classic films like The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men.

JUST IN: Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were reportedly kiIIed by their son Nick Reiner.



I didn’t care for his politics, but this is a terrible tragedy and he didn’t deserve that.



— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 15, 2025

He was also a vocal progressive activist and frequent Trump critic, which endeared him to some and made him a polarizing figure in recent years.

Michele Singer Reiner was an author and photographer; the couple married in 1989, and they had three children.

Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom, issued public statements lamenting Reiner’s death and his cultural influence and advocacy without mentioning politics around his critiques of Trump.