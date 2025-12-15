How did Genie Francis honor Anthony Geary after his passing? Former 'General Hospital' co-stars' bond remembered

American actor Anthony Geary, wearing a blue blazer over a black-and-gold shirt, and American actress Genie Francis, who wears an off-shoulder black-and-white polka dot dress, attend an event in the United States, 1993. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

General Hospital star Genie Francis remembered her late GH co-star Anthony Geary a day after news came out that he passed away at 78. Geary died on Sunday in Amsterdam after undergoing an operation three days before. His husband, Claudio Gama, confirmed the news of his passing to TV Insider on December 15.

Genie Francis shares a touching tribute on X following Geary's passing. She talked about waking up and going into her husband's arms with an eerie feeling of being afraid of death.

She said that an hour after that, Frank Valenti called her to tell her that Anthony Geary had passed away. Francis said in a subsequent post:

"I felt his life end in my sleep last night, and with it a big part of me, and mine. He was a powerhouse as an actor. Shoulder to shoulder with the greats. No star burned brighter than Tony Geary."

She described him as an artist "filled with a passion for truth," no matter how blunt or a little rude it might be. Genie Francis also recalled how "hilariously funny" Anthony Geary was and how it was "always exciting" to work with him. She added:

"He spoiled me for leading men for the rest of my life. I am crushed, I will miss him terribly, but I was so lucky to be his partner. Somehow, somewhere, we are connected to each other because I felt him leave last night."

Genie Francis and Anthony Geary played General Hospital's super couple Laura and Luke Spencer.

Anthony Geary was seen watching former co-star Genie Francis on the State of Mind podcast before his passing

Genie Francis admitted in her X posts about Anthony Geary's death that she hadn't spoken to her former General Hospital co-star in years. But it appears that they continue to support each other despite the lack of communication.

The late Anthony Geary was seen watching Francis during her appearance on Maurice Benard's State of Mind podcast weeks before his passing. He can be seen on the couch in his home in Amsterdam watching the interview on television.

His husband Claudio Gama shared the video on his Instagram account in November, saying that the video "made Tony very happy."

The actor reportedly told Gama that he referred to Francis and Benard as "lovely and talented people" and his great friends whom he misses.

Maurice Benard also saw Geary's video watching the podcast and reshared it on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption:

"The only thing better than Genie Francis on @mbstateofmind is Tony Geary watching Genie on STATE OF MIND. I have utmost respect for Tony I saw him in one-man play. I've never seen better acting in my life. Soap operas began with Tony and Genie I'm so happy to consider them my friends."

Benard also paid tribute to Geary on X after his passing. He remembered the late actor as "one of the funniest people" he knew.

Anthony Geary is survived by husband Claudio Gama.