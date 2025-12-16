What happened to Sammie Mosier? HCA Healthcare and more pay tribute to beloved nurse following sudden death

Sammie Mosier, a nurse executive from Nashville, passed away recently [Representational Image] (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Sammie Mosier, a healthcare executive based in Nashville, Tennessee, recently passed away. After multiple social media reports and posts mentioned her passing, HCA Healthcare officially confirmed the news on its Facebook page. The company announced:

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Sammie Mosier, HCA Healthcare senior vice president and chief nurse executive.”

Mosier, who began her career as a registered nurse in 1996, reportedly died in an accident, per various online reports.

However, her family has yet to confirm the cause of her death, as the traffic collision claim remains unverified.

According to HCA Healthcare, Sammie Mosier started as a bedside nurse at the company’s Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Kentucky nearly three decades ago.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mosier held various executive roles during the latter half of her career before becoming Chief Nurse Executive in 2021. She also held the position of senior vice president.

HCA Healthcare remembered Sammie Mosier as “a true ‘nurse’s nurse,’” and wrote:

“Sammie led with conviction, advocated tirelessly for caregivers and championed new pathways for growth and development – focused on helping nurses be their very best for the patients they serve.”

The company continued its heartfelt tribute to its beloved nurse:

“Her impact on HCA Healthcare and the nursing profession will endure. As we continue to advance our mission, we do so inspired by the passion, purpose and heart she brought to everything she did. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the many colleagues who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

HCA Healthcare’s post urged the readers to honor Sammie Mosier’s life and share their memories and tributes.

Read on to learn how others remembered the late Nashville nurse executive.

Tributes pour in after HCA Healthcare CNE Sammie Mosier’s sudden demise

Many paid tributes and remembered the Tennessee-based nurse executive after the news of her unexpected death emerged online.

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital described Mosier as “a guiding light for nursing excellence and compassionate care.” The organization said:

“Her [Sammie Mosier] unwavering dedication to patients, her passion for advancing nursing practice, and her ability to inspire those around her have left an indelible mark on our hearts and our profession. Sammie believed in the power of teamwork, empathy, and service, and she lived those values every single day.”

American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) also mourned Mosier for her contributions during her three-decade-long career. As the post listed the nurse exec’s achievements, it added:

“AONL will remember Dr. Mosier for her leadership defined by empathy and expertise. Her influence endures in the leaders she mentored, the nurses she championed, and the systems she helped shape.”

TriStar Summit Medical Center also remembered Sammie Mosier in a Facebook post and highlighted her career at HCA:

“Her influence has left a lasting mark on all of us at HCA. Through her example of teamwork, empathy, and selfless leadership, Sammie shaped and mentored countless journeys. Her advocacy will continue to resonate across our organization for years to come.”

Amber Boes, one of Sammie’s friends, wrote in a Facebook post:

“My good friend, mentor, leader, and compassionate nurse Sammie Stewart Mosier, I will miss you so much! You brought such a vision for nursing and had such a belief in making a difference and the work we do everyday and you supported us all immensely. I will miss our conversations and texts and your smile that brightens each day. And every once in a while I even got you to wear chiefs gear!”

Shelia Dishman, a Kentucky native, remembered paying tribute to Sammie Mosier on Facebook and wrote:

“I just found out my childhood friend passed away. R.I.P Sammie Stewart Mosier you will be greatly missed my friend.”

Many others sent condolences to Mosier’s family and remembered her for her contributions as a nurse.

Sammie was a Midway University alum, having received her associate's degree from the school in 1996.

She also studied at the University of Phoenix between 2014 and 2017, earning a research doctorate in Health/Health Care Administration/Management.

According to her Facebook profile, Sammie Mosier was married since August 2010.